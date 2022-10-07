Kanye West’s appearance on talk show The Shop will no longer air after the rapper made more antisemitic remarks. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape that despite the show pre-filming West’s appearance, recent developments meant they had to cut the 45-year-old’s episode. Carter said West had been booked months ago and that he seemed ready “to address all his recent comments.” However, during the appearance, “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Carter added: “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” It’s unclear exactly what West said during filming, but according to Andscape, “sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode.”Read it at Andscape

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO