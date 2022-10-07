ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj
Charlie Puth
Elton John
Corey Taylor Reveals What Slipknot Regrets NOT Doing Before Ex-Drummer Joey Jordison Died

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor disclosed that he was in communication with Joey Jordison in the years preceding up to his death last year. In an interview with NME, the frontman says that he and the drummer exchanged "tense but cordial" text conversations after the drummer's purported expulsion from the band. He stated that the band members all had such a complex relationship with Joey at some point. He described Jordison as a man whose intelligence and demons tortured him. And it sometimes made living with him difficult. As addicts, artists, and really mentally messed up individuals, Taylor said they all have had to deal with this.
Anne-Marie, Alanis Morisette Dream Collaboration: Can This Happen?

Anne-Marie would be thrilled to work with Alanis Morissette. She puts this wish out there - here's to hoping someone can make it happen!. The 'Friends' hitmaker added that she has always admired the 'Ironic' hitmaker and hopes to collaborate with the 48-year-old pop icon on a song. She would...
What Happens to Matt Skiba After Blink-182 Reunion? Fans Gutted Because of THIS

IT'S CONFIRMED! Blink-182 is returning with the original lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and returning guitarist Tom DeLonge!. The announcement comes in the form of a 182 Industries ad, a fictional company that was also teased on posters flying around Manhattan, New York. Reports of a Blink-182 reunion have...
Eddie Murphy Ordered To Pay MORE Monthly Support to Mel B After Spice Girl Made THIS Complaint

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to increase the amount of his monthly child support for his daughter with Spice Girls member Mel B from $25,000 to $35,000. Two years after the English singer filed papers requesting additional financial assistance for Murphy's monthly child support, reports added. She claimed that it was due to a change in income and financial hardship.
Blink-182 Does THIS, Fueling Reunion Rumors: 'Check Back Soon!'

After what seemed like ages, American rock band Blink-182 appears to be gearing up for a reunion, and their social media activity seems to point toward that direction. According to reports, Blink-182 wiped their Instagram account clean, causing fans to speculate that they are preparing for a comeback in the near future.
Robbie Williams Thankful for Oasis 'Feud,' Instrumental to Solo Career?

Robbie Williams admitted that meeting with Oasis at Glastonbury was the impetus for his "new life" when he left Take That as he kicked off his "XXV Tour" on Sunday night at The O2 in London. The 48-year-old singer reminisced on stage about meeting Liam and Noel Gallagher at the...
Kanye Booted From Talk Show ‘The Shop’ After More Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West’s appearance on talk show The Shop will no longer air after the rapper made more antisemitic remarks. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape that despite the show pre-filming West’s appearance, recent developments meant they had to cut the 45-year-old’s episode. Carter said West had been booked months ago and that he seemed ready “to address all his recent comments.” However, during the appearance, “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Carter added: “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” It’s unclear exactly what West said during filming, but according to Andscape, “sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode.”Read it at Andscape
50 Cent's Estranged Son Speaks Out About Rapper's Meager Child Support: 'I Should Not Want For Anything'

50 Cent's estranged son, Marquise Jackson, took a jab at his father for sending $6,700 monthly in child support, despite earning a lot as a rapper. In an interview with vlogger Choke No Joke, Jackson revealed what it was like growing up as a child of a famous hip-hop artist, and the 25-year-old did not have a lot of nice memories to share about it.
