Charlie Puth Opens Up About Leaving Ellen DeGeneres' Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth became a viral sensation singer after he uploaded a video of himself singing Adele's "Someone Like You", and in 2011, he signed a label deal with Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label, and the rest is history. Although there is no bad blood between the 30-year-old and the 64-year-old, he...
Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson, MORE Team Up For 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Trailer [WATCH]
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' is gearing up for its release, and it enlisted the help of some of the biggest personalities and artists to spread the news of its arrival. #NickiMinaj #LilBaby #PeteDavidson #KaneBrown #Trailer. The video game franchise released the live-action trailer for "Modern Warfare 2," which...
Mac Miller New Song 2022: Robert Glasper Collaboration Had Fans Emotional Online
Mac Miller may have died a few years back but his legacy will continue on as a posthumous track that was recently released by Robert Glasper and it had fans emotional and happy online. According to iHeart, the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped the lead single off his album titled "Therapy...
Taylor Swift Fans Rejoice After Kanye West Gets Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks due to his aggressive posts on social media, and now two of the biggest platforms have restricted him from their website. After the news made rounds online, Taylor Swift's fans, dubbed as "Swifties," rejoice in the comment sections. According...
Corey Taylor Reveals What Slipknot Regrets NOT Doing Before Ex-Drummer Joey Jordison Died
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor disclosed that he was in communication with Joey Jordison in the years preceding up to his death last year. In an interview with NME, the frontman says that he and the drummer exchanged "tense but cordial" text conversations after the drummer's purported expulsion from the band. He stated that the band members all had such a complex relationship with Joey at some point. He described Jordison as a man whose intelligence and demons tortured him. And it sometimes made living with him difficult. As addicts, artists, and really mentally messed up individuals, Taylor said they all have had to deal with this.
Anne-Marie, Alanis Morisette Dream Collaboration: Can This Happen?
Anne-Marie would be thrilled to work with Alanis Morissette. She puts this wish out there - here's to hoping someone can make it happen!. The 'Friends' hitmaker added that she has always admired the 'Ironic' hitmaker and hopes to collaborate with the 48-year-old pop icon on a song. She would...
What Happens to Matt Skiba After Blink-182 Reunion? Fans Gutted Because of THIS
IT'S CONFIRMED! Blink-182 is returning with the original lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and returning guitarist Tom DeLonge!. The announcement comes in the form of a 182 Industries ad, a fictional company that was also teased on posters flying around Manhattan, New York. Reports of a Blink-182 reunion have...
Madison Beer New Album 2022 Dropping, Warns Fans About Instagram and TikTok Due to THIS
Madison Beer seemed as gorgeous as ever on the cover of Numéro Magazine prior to its Monday release. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter displayed some of her most spectacular ensembles for the Dutch magazine, which alternated between gorgeous gowns and more exposing, edgier outfits. The brown-haired beauty also discussed her return...
Eddie Murphy Ordered To Pay MORE Monthly Support to Mel B After Spice Girl Made THIS Complaint
Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to increase the amount of his monthly child support for his daughter with Spice Girls member Mel B from $25,000 to $35,000. Two years after the English singer filed papers requesting additional financial assistance for Murphy's monthly child support, reports added. She claimed that it was due to a change in income and financial hardship.
Zedd ‘Clarity’ 10th Anniversary: DJ Debut Album's 1st Decade by Playing at Four Major Shows
Zedd has been in the music industry for a long time and his debut album was one of the biggest reasons that sealed his place into international stardom. Today, "Clarity" turns 10 and it's still relevant based on its placement on the charts. According to Billboard, the famed music producer's...
Blink-182 Does THIS, Fueling Reunion Rumors: 'Check Back Soon!'
After what seemed like ages, American rock band Blink-182 appears to be gearing up for a reunion, and their social media activity seems to point toward that direction. According to reports, Blink-182 wiped their Instagram account clean, causing fans to speculate that they are preparing for a comeback in the near future.
Robbie Williams Thankful for Oasis 'Feud,' Instrumental to Solo Career?
Robbie Williams admitted that meeting with Oasis at Glastonbury was the impetus for his "new life" when he left Take That as he kicked off his "XXV Tour" on Sunday night at The O2 in London. The 48-year-old singer reminisced on stage about meeting Liam and Noel Gallagher at the...
Kanye Booted From Talk Show ‘The Shop’ After More Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West’s appearance on talk show The Shop will no longer air after the rapper made more antisemitic remarks. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape that despite the show pre-filming West’s appearance, recent developments meant they had to cut the 45-year-old’s episode. Carter said West had been booked months ago and that he seemed ready “to address all his recent comments.” However, during the appearance, “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Carter added: “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” It’s unclear exactly what West said during filming, but according to Andscape, “sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode.”Read it at Andscape
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Reconciled? Couple Seen Kissing In Bar Amid Divorce Suspension
It has been several weeks since Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney announced that they paused their divorce proceedings in an attempt at reconciliation... and it looks like it's working out. The couple was seen dancing and singing the entire night, reports say, in a Los Angeles bar. This comes after...
Toshi Ichiyanagi Cause of Death Mysterious; Yoko Ono’s Ex-husband, Composer Dead at 89
Toshi Ichiyanagi, popularly known as an Avante-Garde composer who was previously married to Yoko Ono before she tied the knot with John Lennon, has passed away at the age of 89. According to ABC News, the tragic news was confirmed by the Kanagawa Arts Foundation where he worked as a...
Millennials Are Sharing Specific Gen Z Traits, Behaviors, And Trends That They Find Seriously Confusing, And Suddenly I Feel Old
"One of my students said this the other day and asked if I knew what it meant. I had to explain to her that my generation invented it."
50 Cent's Estranged Son Speaks Out About Rapper's Meager Child Support: 'I Should Not Want For Anything'
50 Cent's estranged son, Marquise Jackson, took a jab at his father for sending $6,700 monthly in child support, despite earning a lot as a rapper. In an interview with vlogger Choke No Joke, Jackson revealed what it was like growing up as a child of a famous hip-hop artist, and the 25-year-old did not have a lot of nice memories to share about it.
Shakira New Song Release Date: Ozuna Collaboration Dropping Soon Following Tax Fraud Trial Approval
Shakira may be facing a legal battle recently, but it won't stop her from releasing music to hype her fans even more as she announced a collaboration with Ozuna; when is it coming out?. According to Billboard, the singer took to her social media accounts to share a short teaser...
