In the field of media it is a necessary to give good, creative and unique ideas .No one is extraordinary that he/she can generate unique or creative ideas all the time. People do believe that good ideas just happens or creativity is a God’s gifted thing , others think that some people have the creativity and some don’t and the most common belief has been seen among the people is that “I am not intelligent enough or I am not creative to come up with good ideas” .

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO