psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
disruptmagazine.com

Where Good Ideas Come, 6 Best Business Ideas and Tips

In the field of media it is a necessary to give good, creative and unique ideas .No one is extraordinary that he/she can generate unique or creative ideas all the time. People do believe that good ideas just happens or creativity is a God’s gifted thing , others think that some people have the creativity and some don’t and the most common belief has been seen among the people is that “I am not intelligent enough or I am not creative to come up with good ideas” .
