You Won’t Believe This Amazing Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum Featuring Your Favorite Fairy Tales!

A trip to Fort Worth would not be complete without a trip to the Stockyards. In the Stockyards, guests can experience the unique western feel of Texas. In the 19th century, many drovers came through Fort Worth as they were moving cattle. According to the Stockyard’s website, in the 1870’s “Fort Worth had become a major center for the buying and shipping of livestock, thanks to the Texas & Pacific Railroad.” The website details how the Fort Worth stockyards became a prominent livestock trading center, and they mention that in the Great Depression it was the largest livestock trading center in the country. Read the full history here.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO