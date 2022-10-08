Read full article on original website
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price...
BREAKING NEWS: STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, October 10, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born in Donora, Washington County, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1922 to the late Rowland H. and Margaret (Arner) Lewis. She attended...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This flavor-packed meatless recipe features tomatoes, black olives and artichoke hearts tossed with tender cheese tortellini!. Ingredients. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 2 jars (6-1/2 ounces each) marinated...
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 25 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, at 2:29 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Police...
Don E. Bellinger
Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA, after an extended illness. Born August 27, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Don E. & Katherine S. “Bobbie” Bellinger. Don was a 1969...
15th Pink Splash for the Cure Event Slated for Tonight at Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Pink Splash for the Cure event, which raises money to assist cancer patients and their families in Venango County, is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, October 11, at Fountain Park in Franklin. (Photos courtesy of Pink Splash for the Cure) Pink Splash for the...
Janice L. Tascarella
Janice L. Tascarella, 89, of East Brady, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born June 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Earl F. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Yates. She graduated from Union Joint High School. She had various jobs before finally settling...
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Ruth A. Freeman
Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Venango County, to the late C. Lewis and Bernice (Heffernan) Osborne. Ruth graduated with Rocky Grove High School’s Class of 1949.
Richard Lyman Greenawalt
Richard Lyman Greenawalt, 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1939, in Rimersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman and Dorothy Greenawalt. Richard graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he was a veteran of...
Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of four local athletes: Nate Pfennigwerth, of Franklin; Katie Biggs, of Rocky Grove; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Nate Pfennigwerth, of Franklin (Soccer) – Nate scored all 5 goals in Franklin’s 5-1 victory over Eisenhower. Katie...
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart
CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package yellow cake mix (regular size) 4 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped (about 4 cups) -Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for 24...
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, October 8 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front Street, Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue till she went to the nursing home. Audrey was...
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin, PA. She had been suffering with arterial disease and then contracted Covid 19 before her death. In recent...
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
Oil City Man Charged for Fleeing Scene of Accident That Left One Person Injured
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for fleeing the scene of an October 5 accident that left one person injured. Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering:. Accidents Involving Death/Personal Injury, Misdemeanor 1. Accidents Involving Death or...
Elaine J. Hetrick
Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf. Elaine...
