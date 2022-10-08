ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BREAKING NEWS: STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
EMLENTON, PA
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman

Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, October 10, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born in Donora, Washington County, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1922 to the late Rowland H. and Margaret (Arner) Lewis. She attended...
OIL CITY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This flavor-packed meatless recipe features tomatoes, black olives and artichoke hearts tossed with tender cheese tortellini!. Ingredients. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 2 jars (6-1/2 ounces each) marinated...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Don E. Bellinger

Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA, after an extended illness. Born August 27, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Don E. & Katherine S. “Bobbie” Bellinger. Don was a 1969...
OIL CITY, PA
Janice L. Tascarella

Janice L. Tascarella, 89, of East Brady, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born June 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Earl F. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Yates. She graduated from Union Joint High School. She had various jobs before finally settling...
EAST BRADY, PA
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
Ruth A. Freeman

Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Venango County, to the late C. Lewis and Bernice (Heffernan) Osborne. Ruth graduated with Rocky Grove High School’s Class of 1949.
FRANKLIN, PA
Richard Lyman Greenawalt

Richard Lyman Greenawalt, 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1939, in Rimersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman and Dorothy Greenawalt. Richard graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he was a veteran of...
EAST BRADY, PA
Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week

Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of four local athletes: Nate Pfennigwerth, of Franklin; Katie Biggs, of Rocky Grove; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Nate Pfennigwerth, of Franklin (Soccer) – Nate scored all 5 goals in Franklin’s 5-1 victory over Eisenhower. Katie...
OIL CITY, PA
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
OIL CITY, PA
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, October 8 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front Street, Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue till she went to the nursing home. Audrey was...
FRANKLIN, PA
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
SENECA, PA
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood

Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin, PA. She had been suffering with arterial disease and then contracted Covid 19 before her death. In recent...
OIL CITY, PA
Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf. Elaine...
MAYPORT, PA

