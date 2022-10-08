FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO