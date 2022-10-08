ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Harbor, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Beach Cleanup Canceled Saturday

Out of an abundance of caution for the families, groups and individuals who participate each year, Sea Isle City’s 2022 fall beach cleanup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the beach erosion that occurred during this week’s storm. The city apologizes for any inconvenience,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
City
Stone Harbor, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags

The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Witnesses Detail 'Unusual' Takeoff Before Plane Crash That Killed NJ Dad-Son Pilot Duo

The engine of a plane that crashed killing a father and son pilot duo last month sounded unusual during takeoff on the New Jersey runway, according to a federal report. The Champion Aeronca 7AC, in fact, was "substantially damaged" in the crash that killed pilot Kristofer Noone, 24, of Pennsauken and his dad, John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the National Transportation Safety Board report says.
ELMER, NJ
Rock 104.1

Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey

My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

