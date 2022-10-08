Read full article on original website
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
How Ukraine could liberate Crimea and win war in WEEKS with three-pronged blitz through collapsing Russian army
UKRAINE could liberate Crimea and win its war with Russia with a three pronged offensive, it was reported. As Vladimir Putin's army continues to collapse, attention has begun to focus on how the Ukraine war could end. could seize back Crimea as. The humiliated Russian president has seen his troops...
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms.A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Ukraine's gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin. Frustration with the battlefield setbacks has long been expressed in social media blogs run by nationalist pundits and pro-Kremlin analysts. But it now appears to be spilling out on state...
Russian divers to inspect Crimea bridge as governor warns of ‘desire to seek revenge’
Russian divers are to examine the extent of the damage caused by a powerful blast on Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, a hated symbol of Russian occupation and key logistics link for Russian troops in southern Ukraine. Russian news agencies quoted the deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, as saying...
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
Ukraine breaks through Russian lines
Ukraine's military is overrunning Russian troops in the southern Kherson region recently subject to annexation by Moscow, Kremlin-aligned officials said Monday. Hi, it's Julius with an update on Ukraine. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-picked head of the Kherson province, said on state television that multiple settlements about 70 miles northeast of...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin’s allies urge him to negotiate after Kyiv strikes
Vladimir Putin has been urged by Russian allies to seek a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine after a series of strikes ordered by the Kremlin hit civilian targets in Kyiv and several other cities in the war-torn nation. China and India, which have previously raised concerns over the...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
WETM
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.
Putin warns of further Russian attacks on Ukraine after cities bombarded with missiles
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened further “harsh” responses on Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.He said the shelling, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, was in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.At least eight people were killed.In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.Russia will respond “harshly” to future attacks by Ukraine, Mr Putin said.“This morning, at...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukraine Pushes Further Into Territory ‘Annexed' by Moscow; Kremlin Praises Elon Musk After He Angers Kyiv
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east and south of the country continues to build momentum, with President Zelenskyy announcing last night that there were "new liberated settlements in several regions." On Monday, Ukrainian...
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – live
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
BBC
Ukraine war: 'Russian missiles' leave Zaporizhzhia flats in ruins
At least 17 people have been killed by Russian missile strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the Ukraine defence ministry has said. Dozens more were wounded, and several residential buildings destroyed. The city is under Ukrainian control, but it is part of a region that Russia claimed it annexed...
Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for deadly 'terrorist attack' on Crimea bridge: Updates
A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 13 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
KVIA
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow’s annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow’s annexation of the region that’s been declared illegal by the West. “In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, allied troops...
