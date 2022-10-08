Read full article on original website
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
Cold weather forecast from Plains to Gulf Coast
Cooler temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Gulf Coast over the next few days and lake effect snow will fall for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest
The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
First Alert Forecast: Cool and crisp
This morning's showers are long gone and we're looking at a crisp fall weekend with plenty of sunshine.Today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.Tonight will be the coldest so far for most as temps fall into the 30s in the suburbs and 40s around the city.A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight for the higher elevations to the north and west and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday. As for tomorrow, it'll be another great day. Highs will be a few degrees milder in the low 60s.The nice weather continues right into next week with our next risk of any showers holding off until late Thursday.
Home heating costs expected to skyrocket this winter
50 million Americans are under frost warnings from the Midwest to the Northeast. And with plummeting temperatures comes skyrocketing heating costs. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with residents struggling to keep their homes warm.Oct. 8, 2022.
Expert Tips To Prepare Your Small Home For The Frigid Winter Cold
Winter doesn’t have to be freezing cold. All you have to do is take a few basic preventative steps in order to make sure that your home is ready for the winter. Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to getting ready for the winter. You want to make sure your insulation is in good shape, your HVAC is ready to take high demand, and that your home is generally ready for colder weather. We’ve got some specific tips that are sure to make your home warm this winter.
