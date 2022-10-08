The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will be making stops in Kansas again, including a stop in Salina. According to the organization, the Mobile Education Exhibit provides an opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. It serves the goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO