Moundridge, KS

NCKL Week 6 Recap

There was one North Central Kansas League showdown this past week which went to the Clay Center Tigers, who scored a 41-26 victory over Concordia. The win finishes Clay Center’s 2022 NCKL schedule, which they finished with a 4-1 record, their only loss coming against Wamego, who is undefeated in NCKL play this season with only a showdown against Abilene in 2022’s regular season finale. The Tigers have guaranteed themselves no less than a 2nd place league finish this year.
ABILENE, KS
NCAA Week 6 Recap

There were no head-to-head NCAA football games this past week and the six NCAA teams had a .500 week with the two teams at the top of the 2022 standings, Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline, winning their respective showdowns while the Beloit Trojans were able to come up with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with a pair of losses.
BELOIT, KS
Hutch Post

🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated

DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Moundridge, KS
Sports
City
Solomon, KS
City
Moundridge, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
5A Girls Tennis Regional Results

Salina Central’s Janae Montoya won the 5A Regional singles title on Saturday, and the Salina Central tennis team took home the Regional Championship. Montoya won in round one over Hays’ Brittnee Leiker (6-0, 6-0), then defeated Salina South’s Sofia Burns in round two (6-1, 6-0). Montoya won in the semifinal round over Maize South’s Sydney Schumaker (6-0, 6-0), and took home the singles crown with a win over Maize’s Rylee Frye (6-1, 6-0).
SALINA, KS
High School Coaches Corner (10/8/22)

The High School Coaches Corner airs on Saturdays from 8-9am on 1150 KSAL. Hear from area coaches of Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Ell-Saline, and Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores

High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
WICHITA, KS
Cross Country teams place well at Dordt Holiday Inn Express Classic

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Six Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country runners recorded personal bests while the Coyote men finished with the fastest team time since 2009 as KWU competed at the Dordt Holiday Inn Express Classic on Saturday. The Coyote women placed ninth in the team standings and...
SALINA, KS
Solomon
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A weak...
WICHITA, KS
#The Moundridge Wildcats
Peggy L. Tholstrup

Peggy L. Tholstrup, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior at Presbyterian Manor Salina on October 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, of nearly 70 years, Delbert L. Tholstrup of Salina, her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson, and her brother, Donald Johnson, all of Scandia, Kansas.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Basketball
Sports
Military Education Exhibit Salina Stop

The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will be making stops in Kansas again, including a stop in Salina. According to the organization, the Mobile Education Exhibit provides an opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. It serves the goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
SALINA, KS
KWU to Build New Dining Hall

Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will have a new place to eat in the future. The school plans to construct a new dining hall. According to KWU, Buoyed by a 2021 gift from Jeff Bieber ’71, it will break ground on a new dining facility Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The ceremony will begin at noon at the corner of Santa Fe and Kirwin, and the public is invited to attend.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS

