Simply put, the Wolves left no doubt about who had the best girls tennis program in the Beehive State's 4A classification on Day 2 of the state tournament. Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs were tied with the maximum 25 points after Day 1 of the tourney, but the Wolves won all five matches in Saturday's semifinal round, while the Mustangs went 1-4. That meant Green Canyon already had its second straight 4A state title wrapped up heading into the championship round.

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO