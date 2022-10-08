Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves capture 2nd straight 4A state title
Simply put, the Wolves left no doubt about who had the best girls tennis program in the Beehive State's 4A classification on Day 2 of the state tournament. Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs were tied with the maximum 25 points after Day 1 of the tourney, but the Wolves won all five matches in Saturday's semifinal round, while the Mustangs went 1-4. That meant Green Canyon already had its second straight 4A state title wrapped up heading into the championship round.
High school football: Comebacks, field goals and cheering for a rival — Davis is having one crazy season
Davis High School football beat Weber High football, 47-21, last Thursday, and the Darts now look to win share of Region 1 football title
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Football Excels on Both Sides of the Ball In Win Over Thunderbird
The Bradshaw Mountain High School football team executed on defense and offense Friday as they broke a three-game losing streak with a 37-8 win over the Thunderbird Titans in Phoenix. Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young on Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports on Tuesday praised the defense following the team’s 19-3...
HS Soccer: Marian, NorthWood girls meet in regionals after sectional titles
The Mishawaka Marian girls soccer team repeated as sectional champions in dominant fashion. The Knights shut out Glenn, 7-0, to claim the Class 2A Riley sectional. Marian outscored its two sectional opponents (South Bend Riley in the semifinals) 16-0 on its way to next week's regional semifinal against NorthWood on Thursday.
