Tennis

Yardbarker

Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
ESPN

Novak Djokovic into Astana final after Daniil Medvedev retires injured

ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals and shortly after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury on Saturday. Djokovic advanced at 4-6, 7-6 (6). He will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final. "I really hope that his injury is...
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
atptour.com

Focused Tsitsipas Ready For Final Battle

Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed his time hitting lightly with Carlos Alcaraz at a tennis court built outdoors at the Baiterek monument in Astana earlier in the week. Indoors at the Astana Open, Tsitsipas’ extended stay means the Greek has now surpassed Alcaraz’s win tally and goes atop the ATP Tour with 53 victories in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
atptour.com

Djokovic Triumphs In Astana

Novak Djokovic, playing a pure, pristine brand of tennis on Sunday, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win the third edition of the Astana Open. It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who won the title a week ago in Tel Aviv. This was the 90th tour-level title for the 35-year-old and it required only 75 minutes.
atptour.com

Scouting Report: Felix Leads Florence Field, Rublev & Murray In Gijon

An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Florence and Gijon host indoor hard-court action this week as two strong fields compete in an ATP 250 double-header from 10-16 October. Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed at the UniCredit Firenze Open as the ATP Tour...
atptour.com

Mektic/Pavic Clinch Astana Crown

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic captured their fifth tour-level title of the season on Sunday at the Astana Open, downing Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Fabrice Martin 6-4, 6-2. The second seeds, who dropped just one set en route to the final, were in control throughout the 66-minute clash in Kazakhstan, firing nine aces and saving all three break points they faced to earn their 46th tour-level win of the season.
atptour.com

Rublev Keeps On Running In Race To Turin

It was a good week for Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open, but there is no let up for the 24-year-old as he seeks to boost his qualification hopes for the Nitto ATP Finals. Rublev powered to the semi-finals at the ATP 500 event in the Kazakh capital before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. Despite that disappointment, the 11-time tour-level titlist collected 180 valuable points to consolidate his place in sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.
atptour.com

Medvedev: 'I Felt A Strange Pop In My Adductor'

Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was not willing to take any risks after he was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic on Saturday at the Astana Open. With the scores level at 4-6, 7-6(6), the second seed walked to the net and brought an end to...
atptour.com

Fritz & Tiafoe To Contest Historic All-American Final In Tokyo

Winner will become first American champion since Sampras in 1996. Longtime friends and recent Laver Cup teammates, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will renew their ATP Tour rivalry in Sunday's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo. The 24-year-olds have matured together as professionals after first crossing paths on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
atptour.com

Title-Chasing Tiafoe Relishing His ‘New Territory’

Prior to this week’s Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his goals for the rest of the 2022 season. “Maybe more titles. I’ve not won a title in a long time,” responded the American, whose sole ATP Tour crown came in Delray Beach in 2018. “I’ve been close, but if I’ve won a title by the end of the year, if I can sneak one…”
atptour.com

Fritz Soars Into Tokyo Final

American clinches Top 10 debut, will meet Tiafoe in all-U.S. final. Taylor Fritz thought he would have to miss the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul, where he had to quarantine for one week. But after arriving just in time for his Tokyo opener on Wednesday, the American has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the final at the ATP 500.
atptour.com

Fritz Fires Past Tiafoe To Tokyo Title

24-year-old American will break Top 10 of Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday. Immediately following seven days in hotel quarantine in Seoul, Taylor Fritz completed a perfect five-day stretch in Tokyo on Sunday to claim his third title of a career-defining year. With a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory against countryman Frances Tiafoe...
ESPN

Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open

Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
atptour.com

Thiem Ties Personal-Best With Dominant Gijon Win

’Domi’ was dominant on Monday in Gijon. Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open. The two games he lost is tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
atptour.com

Fritz Climbs To Seventh In Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin

ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 10 October 2022. In a week when Novak Djokovic secured qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz also boosted his hopes of reaching the season finale with his title run in Tokyo.
NBC Sports

Djokovic sees off Khachanov to meet Medvedev in Astana semis

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic didn’t play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal as he did in the first two rounds. “Still, it was enough,” Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. “I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed.”
atptour.com

McDonald/Melo Win Tokyo Title in Team Debut

Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo completed a dream debut week as a pair by claiming the Tokyo doubles title on Sunday. The American-Brazilian duo won its second Match Tie-break of the week to defeat third seeds Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
