ESPN
Frances Tiafoe battles to reach Japan Open final, sets up all-American clash with Taylor Fritz
Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic into Astana final after Daniil Medvedev retires injured
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals and shortly after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury on Saturday. Djokovic advanced at 4-6, 7-6 (6). He will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final. "I really hope that his injury is...
Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Novak Djokovic
Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after tennis great Novak Djokovic due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment, Serbian media reported on Friday.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Astana Open final to win his 90th career ATP title
Novak Djokovic claimed his 90th career ATP Tour title by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.
atptour.com
Focused Tsitsipas Ready For Final Battle
Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed his time hitting lightly with Carlos Alcaraz at a tennis court built outdoors at the Baiterek monument in Astana earlier in the week. Indoors at the Astana Open, Tsitsipas’ extended stay means the Greek has now surpassed Alcaraz’s win tally and goes atop the ATP Tour with 53 victories in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
atptour.com
Djokovic Triumphs In Astana
Novak Djokovic, playing a pure, pristine brand of tennis on Sunday, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win the third edition of the Astana Open. It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who won the title a week ago in Tel Aviv. This was the 90th tour-level title for the 35-year-old and it required only 75 minutes.
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Felix Leads Florence Field, Rublev & Murray In Gijon
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Florence and Gijon host indoor hard-court action this week as two strong fields compete in an ATP 250 double-header from 10-16 October. Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed at the UniCredit Firenze Open as the ATP Tour...
atptour.com
Mektic/Pavic Clinch Astana Crown
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic captured their fifth tour-level title of the season on Sunday at the Astana Open, downing Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Fabrice Martin 6-4, 6-2. The second seeds, who dropped just one set en route to the final, were in control throughout the 66-minute clash in Kazakhstan, firing nine aces and saving all three break points they faced to earn their 46th tour-level win of the season.
atptour.com
Rublev Keeps On Running In Race To Turin
It was a good week for Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open, but there is no let up for the 24-year-old as he seeks to boost his qualification hopes for the Nitto ATP Finals. Rublev powered to the semi-finals at the ATP 500 event in the Kazakh capital before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. Despite that disappointment, the 11-time tour-level titlist collected 180 valuable points to consolidate his place in sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.
atptour.com
Medvedev: 'I Felt A Strange Pop In My Adductor'
Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was not willing to take any risks after he was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic on Saturday at the Astana Open. With the scores level at 4-6, 7-6(6), the second seed walked to the net and brought an end to...
atptour.com
Fritz & Tiafoe To Contest Historic All-American Final In Tokyo
Winner will become first American champion since Sampras in 1996. Longtime friends and recent Laver Cup teammates, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will renew their ATP Tour rivalry in Sunday's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo. The 24-year-olds have matured together as professionals after first crossing paths on...
atptour.com
Title-Chasing Tiafoe Relishing His ‘New Territory’
Prior to this week’s Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his goals for the rest of the 2022 season. “Maybe more titles. I’ve not won a title in a long time,” responded the American, whose sole ATP Tour crown came in Delray Beach in 2018. “I’ve been close, but if I’ve won a title by the end of the year, if I can sneak one…”
atptour.com
Fritz Soars Into Tokyo Final
American clinches Top 10 debut, will meet Tiafoe in all-U.S. final. Taylor Fritz thought he would have to miss the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul, where he had to quarantine for one week. But after arriving just in time for his Tokyo opener on Wednesday, the American has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the final at the ATP 500.
atptour.com
Fritz Fires Past Tiafoe To Tokyo Title
24-year-old American will break Top 10 of Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday. Immediately following seven days in hotel quarantine in Seoul, Taylor Fritz completed a perfect five-day stretch in Tokyo on Sunday to claim his third title of a career-defining year. With a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory against countryman Frances Tiafoe...
ESPN
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open
Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
atptour.com
Thiem Ties Personal-Best With Dominant Gijon Win
’Domi’ was dominant on Monday in Gijon. Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open. The two games he lost is tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
atptour.com
Fritz Climbs To Seventh In Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 10 October 2022. In a week when Novak Djokovic secured qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz also boosted his hopes of reaching the season finale with his title run in Tokyo.
NBC Sports
Djokovic sees off Khachanov to meet Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic didn’t play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal as he did in the first two rounds. “Still, it was enough,” Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. “I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed.”
atptour.com
McDonald/Melo Win Tokyo Title in Team Debut
Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo completed a dream debut week as a pair by claiming the Tokyo doubles title on Sunday. The American-Brazilian duo won its second Match Tie-break of the week to defeat third seeds Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
