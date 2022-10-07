ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

How long will it take to remove damaged home debris in Collier? Until Thanksgiving

The two most pressing issues in Collier County since Hurricane Ian hit are temporary housing and debris removal, Bill McDaniel, chairman of the county commission, said Monday. Housing for displaced residents whose homes or rental units are damaged is a challenge. Debris collection of all the water-sodden drywall, appliances and furniture placed curbside should be substantially finished around Thanksgiving, he said.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
railfan.com

Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples

A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mobile Homes#Home Park
floridapolitics.com

About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian

Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
WINKNEWS.com

Car fire on I-75 in Collier County

A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy