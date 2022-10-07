Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Marconews.com
How long will it take to remove damaged home debris in Collier? Until Thanksgiving
The two most pressing issues in Collier County since Hurricane Ian hit are temporary housing and debris removal, Bill McDaniel, chairman of the county commission, said Monday. Housing for displaced residents whose homes or rental units are damaged is a challenge. Debris collection of all the water-sodden drywall, appliances and furniture placed curbside should be substantially finished around Thanksgiving, he said.
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
Homeowner asking for help after tree falls on home, preventing power restoration
A desperate plea in a North Fort Myers community as a veteran’s home sits buried beneath a tree after Hurricane Ian.
railfan.com
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples
A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
wlrn.org
Families in hurricane-hit mobile home park now face uncertainty: move, rebuild or eviction
WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment in Southwest Florida with sister station WGCU, spoke to families at the Harmony Shores trailer park who say they are in limbo - remaining in unsafe homes and while unsure if they’ll be able to rebuild. All that Helen Rodriguez has left in the...
Florida Gulf Coast Golf Courses Are Returning After Hurricane Ian, but Much Work Remains
Most golf courses in southwest Florida are operational again, though many employees’ lives are still upended and tee sheets will also be long in recovering.
floridapolitics.com
About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian
Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian
Floridians sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
WINKNEWS.com
Car fire on I-75 in Collier County
A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know
Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
Marconews.com
Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it
For the last 17 years, Alma Nunez and her family called Harmony Shores in East Naples their home. On Sunday, they — and all the rest of the mobile home park residents — were told to get out. Immediately. To make things worse, the power to the community...
LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target
On Monday, statements from the cooperative estimated 95% customer restoration by Saturday, October 8. Sunday morning update show 91% of all customers are now restored in the service area.
Housing complex sees increase in applicants as hurricane victims look for a home
The housing market was already struggling before Hurricane Ian. With the storm, it's making a bad situation worse as many families are now displaced because of it.
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night
An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
