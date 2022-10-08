American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes

Read full article on original website
Florida mulls insurance ratings But analysts cast doubt on replacing Demotech
Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet some in the insurance...
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
Ian aftershocks, Migrant mess, President Sasse [Miami Herald]
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners were permitted back to their property on Sunday and they found no power, no water and destroyed homes. schools remain closed and many school campuses are under going major reconstruction. Thousand of evacuees remain in 12 shelters, dozens of hotels, and subsidized temporary...
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking
Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands
U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Florida surgeon general recommends that adult men under 40 stay away from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
FLORIDA — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is recommending that adult men under 40 stay away from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new guidance was issued Friday and states that a Florida Department of Health analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men ages 18-39.
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill moved Thursday
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) The movement to divest pension funds from fossil fuel companies is gaining steam in New Jersey after lawmakers advanced a long-stalled bill Thursday. "What's proposed here is sending a signal to the fossil fuel world and industry that we've gotta find different ways to live...
Fire insurance prices out residents, leaving more at risk in future disasters
Sonoma Index-Tribune, The (CA) When Renneau Daly-Brewster received a nonrenewal notice in September from her fire insurance company American Modern, she panicked. It was the second time her homeowners insurance was not renewed by her insurer since the Nuns Fire in 2017, part of a wider statewide pullout by insurers from burn zones that has hit.
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and five years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
EDITORIAL: Insurance crisis offers Louisiana few good options
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Oct. 10—The difficult 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons are fading from memory, but it will take a long time for. to recover. It's not just the blue roof tarps that still dot the landscape from. Lake Charles. to. Lafourche. . The most serious aftereffect...
Newsweek Names Health Net a Top Provider of Customer Service for Second Year in a Row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net has once again been named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Best Customer Service 2023" ranking. This is the second year in a row the company ranked number one among health insurance plans. This year's honor is noteworthy as Newsweek...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce…
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation
Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Florida gas prices on rise again due to OPEC decision: how much more you'll pay
Florida gas prices are on the rise, with the state average jumping 16 cents per gallon in less than a week, according to AAA – the largest weekly increase since June. Officials said the market changed quickly after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. "This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by. through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals. The employer's insurance premiums are essentially collected via payroll tax.
