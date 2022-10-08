ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes

By Targeted News Service
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking

Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Property Insurance#State Insurance#Private Insurers#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hurricane Ian#Unfortun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation

Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida gas prices on rise again due to OPEC decision: how much more you'll pay

Florida gas prices are on the rise, with the state average jumping 16 cents per gallon in less than a week, according to AAA – the largest weekly increase since June. Officials said the market changed quickly after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. "This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy