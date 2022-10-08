ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
Motley Fool

Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate.
InsuranceNewsNet

Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For November 2nd

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on. to discuss the quarter's results. Genworth's earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
InsuranceNewsNet

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. The information set forth below in "Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or. Disposition of Assets" of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into. this Item 1.01 by reference. Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. On. October 7,...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment.
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

