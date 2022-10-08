Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Seals down Wildcats, 42-6
SELINSGROVE, PA – After a couple possessions Friday, it was a 0-0 game between homestanding Selinsgrove and visiting Central Mountain. But once the Seals got untracked, they didn’t stop, scoring on their next six possessions on the way to a 42-6 win. Selinsgrove, bouncing back from a 19-0...
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
H.S. Football: Matt Lonczynski, Berwick hand Dallas first loss
BERWICK — Upon taking the very last snap, Matt Lonczynski stepped back, took a knee and watched the remaining seconds evaporate from the clock. How fitting the night ended with the ball under his arm. Because for most of Friday, he put Berwick’s biggest victory of the season in...
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
wkok.com
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
webbweekly.com
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Wyoming Area grad is one of 12 U.S. Air Force 2022 Outstanding Airmen
DAYTON, OHIO - Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher, a 1999 Wyoming Area graduate, has been named the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen f
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Fire damages home in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in Old Forge Sunday night. Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Broken Glass, Bullet, Led to Dismissal at Liberty Valley School
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – It was a window with a bullet hole, and a spent bullet found early Monday morning, that forced an early dismissal at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said a district staffer was on the west side of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Fire destroys apartment building in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A fire destroyed an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Around 7:45 p.m., crews were called to the building along 132 East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Flames were showing, bursting through the windows. No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen...
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
