SPRING LAKE TWP. — With the playoffs slipping further out of reach, Spring Lake football needed some sort of adjustment heading into its Friday night matchup with Hamilton. That change started in Laker minds, and manifested itself in the team's most complete performance of 2022. Down a possession at halftime, Spring Lake was confident and composed in the second half to snap its four-game losing streak and win 31-16 on senior night at Grabinski Field.

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO