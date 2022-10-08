(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old from Metro has been invited to one of the most prestigious fashion events in the United States -- New York Fashion Week 2023."That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most people will not get, says Langston Howard, founder and owner of "The Top."Langston's mother, Jack Howard, says Langston always enjoyed art. She says that's what helped spark his interest in fashion. In 2021, he mentioned that he wanted to start a clothing line and in March 2022, he made it happen. "When he sets his mind to something it's 0-100," says Howard."He went to work....

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO