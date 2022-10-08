Read full article on original website
13-year-old entrepreneur to be featured at Fashion Week 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old from Metro has been invited to one of the most prestigious fashion events in the United States -- New York Fashion Week 2023."That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most people will not get, says Langston Howard, founder and owner of "The Top."Langston's mother, Jack Howard, says Langston always enjoyed art. She says that's what helped spark his interest in fashion. In 2021, he mentioned that he wanted to start a clothing line and in March 2022, he made it happen. "When he sets his mind to something it's 0-100," says Howard."He went to work....
'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit
During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days. But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight. ...
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday
Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
‘Making It Count’ founder and CEO advocates for health care in the Black community
Minou Jones, founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corporation, successfully used her life experiences to help educate minority communities on healthcare rights. Growing up with minimal resources during Detroit’s drug epidemic sparked Jones interest in protecting her loved ones and those like them. She began work with the city of Detroit and also served as the CEO of the Black Caucus Foundation, where she helped curate drug prevention programs in the youth community.
Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
Safe haven with housing, health services opens for LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit
The $16 million building is believed to be the first of its kind in the Midwest
Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show
When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence
Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
