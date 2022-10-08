ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

13-year-old entrepreneur to be featured at Fashion Week 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old from Metro has been invited to one of the most prestigious fashion events in the United States -- New York Fashion Week 2023."That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most people will not get, says Langston Howard, founder and owner of "The Top."Langston's mother, Jack Howard, says Langston always enjoyed art. She says that's what helped spark his interest in fashion. In 2021, he mentioned that he wanted to start a clothing line and in March 2022, he made it happen.  "When he sets his mind to something it's 0-100," says Howard."He went to work....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit

During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days.  But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight.  ...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
rolling out

‘Making It Count’ founder and CEO advocates for health care in the Black community

Minou Jones, founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corporation, successfully used her life experiences to help educate minority communities on healthcare rights. Growing up with minimal resources during Detroit’s drug epidemic sparked Jones interest in protecting her loved ones and those like them. She began work with the city of Detroit and also served as the CEO of the Black Caucus Foundation, where she helped curate drug prevention programs in the youth community.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Toni Morrison
The Oakland Press

Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show

When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence

Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
DETROIT, MI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
DETROIT, MI

