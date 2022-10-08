Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Milton Milton-Union manhandles Tipp City Bethel
West Milton Milton-Union showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 47-6 win in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 26-6 advantage over Tipp City Bethel through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Washington Court House Miami Trace shoots past Hillsboro with early burst
Too much too quick, Washington Court House Miami Trace opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Hillsboro 31-14 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen
Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
richlandsource.com
Bloom-Carroll imposes its will on Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 41-20 during this Ohio football game. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview hits passing gear early to lap Cedarville
Jamestown Greeneview was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-7 victory over Cedarville in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 27-0 lead over Cedarville.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Tippecanoe escapes close call with Piqua
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Piqua showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt
Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Grove City Christian uses explosive start to detonate Millersport
Grove City Christian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-6 victory over Millersport at Millersport High on October 7 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 23, Millersport faced off against Paden City and Grove...
richlandsource.com
No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Springfield Greenon in victory over Springfield Catholic Central
Springfield Greenon trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 34-3 win over Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central squared off with October 8, 2021 at Springfield Greenon High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami
Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: De Graff Riverside stymies Casstown Miami East
De Graff Riverside corralled Casstown Miami East's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 14-0 lead over Casstown Miami East.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder's advantage forced Bellefontaine to dig down, but it did to earn a 27-7 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Plain City Jonathan Alder authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Bellefontaine at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Ashville Teays Valley triumphs in strong showing over Amanda-Clearcreek
Ashville Teays Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Amanda-Clearcreek during a 35-7 blowout at Amanda-Clearcreek High on October 7 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 7-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.
Comments / 0