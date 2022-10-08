ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

West Milton Milton-Union manhandles Tipp City Bethel

West Milton Milton-Union showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 47-6 win in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 26-6 advantage over Tipp City Bethel through the first quarter.
TIPP CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
GOSHEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Richmond, OH
Sports
City
New Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Wilmington, OH
Education
New Richmond, OH
Education
City
Wilmington, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, OH
Wilmington, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Bloom-Carroll imposes its will on Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 41-20 during this Ohio football game. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
richlandsource.com

Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
NORWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Jamestown Greeneview hits passing gear early to lap Cedarville

Jamestown Greeneview was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-7 victory over Cedarville in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 27-0 lead over Cedarville.
CEDARVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Tipp City Tippecanoe escapes close call with Piqua

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Piqua showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve...
PIQUA, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt

Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
richlandsource.com

Grove City Christian uses explosive start to detonate Millersport

Grove City Christian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-6 victory over Millersport at Millersport High on October 7 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 23, Millersport faced off against Paden City and Grove...
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami

Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
LOVELAND, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall

The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy