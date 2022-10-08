Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
Cape Gazette
IV Drip Bar to host open house Oct. 22
The IV Drip Bar at 201819 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Guests can have a tour of the space and hear about the immunity-boosting benefits of vitamin injections and IV therapy. They also will have the opportunity to meet the owners of Studio One Yoga and Wellness Loft, Rehoboth Beach Barbell Club and Rehoboth Boxing.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
Cape Gazette
From the CAMP Collection exhibition to open with reception Oct. 14
CAMP Rehoboth is fortunate to have been the recipient of many art donations from local artists and community members. An exhibition titled From the CAMP Collection will feature these works from Friday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 30. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 14.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
Cape Gazette
Dine at The Pines or Aqua to support Harry K foundation on October 22
Come out and “Dine and Donate” to support the Harry K Foundation. Dine and Donate at your choice of The Pines or Aqua Grill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Harry K. Foundation is determined to end childhood hunger in The First State one child at a time. No child should know the pain of hunger. The Harry K. Foundation halts childhood hunger right here in our backyard. To find out how you can Make a Difference and Help Harry Halt Hunger, visit www.HarryKFoundation.org.
Cape Gazette
Thomas William Gillespie, proud veteran
Thomas William Gillespie, 85, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Henry and Dorothy Gillespie. Thomas attended Paul Newman High School in Philadelphia. A proud veteran of the U. S....
Cape Gazette
Introduction to Ayurveda workshop set at Dimitra Yoga Oct. 22
Dimitra Yoga Om + Align now offers Ayurvedic Wellness Consultations in person at 17437 Ocean One Plaza in Lewes or virtually via Zoom with Alex McKeone. Ayurveda, meaning "the science of life," is the sister science/medical side of yoga and is considered the most complete system of natural healthcare in the world today. Ayurveda gives individuals practical tools to re-establish a sense of balance and well-being, and take charge of not only their own health but also their lives. It focuses on an individually based diet and lifestyle protocol to help achieve balance in mind, body and spirit.
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
Cape Gazette
Ronald B. Henry, loved to fish
Ronald B. Henry, 80, of Long Neck, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Ronald was born and raised in Lititz, Pa., son of the late Paul and Viola (Unruh) Henry. Ronald worked as a draftsman for many years in New Holland. After retirement, he made his home in the Long Neck area of Millsboro, where he spent his days outside being on the water, especially fishing, which he loved and lived for. Ronald was also a friend of Jim.
Cape Gazette
Spontaneous Watercolor Painting classes set Oct. 18-19
Milton Arts Guild will encourage painters to let their imaginations speak through its new two-part class on Spontaneous Watercolor Painting, taught by local award-winning watercolorist Gerilyn Gaskill. Class sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19. Students will see the changes...
Cape Gazette
Clinton W. Fetterman, active church member
Clinton W. Fetterman, 83, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Clint was born in Philadelphia Pa., son of the late Clinton F. Fetterman and Dorothy A. (Rickner) Fetterman. Clint worked for Philadelphia Electric Company as a construction manager,...
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road
A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus donates $2,400 to KSI
KSI recently received a generous donation of $2,487 from the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council No. 3792 in Milford. For the gift, St. Joseph Council Knights used proceeds from the annual Tootsie Roll drives when they solicit community donations to help those with intellectual or physical disabilities. Since 2016, St. Joseph Council No. 3792 Knights have donated more than $10,000 to KSI.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole’s fall tournament
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 opened up its expansive back yard and pavilion Sept. 17, to host its annual fall pig roast and a Delaware Cornhole Tournament. Attendees took full advantage of the beautiful end-of-summer weather. There were two categories of play, a social division with eight teams and a...
Cape Gazette
Local law firm featured on national legal media website
A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
Cape Gazette
George J. Walsh, devoted to family
George J. Walsh, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, at his home in Lewes. During his lifetime, he was a loving and supportive father, husband, and friend. Early in his career, George served as a detective for the Wilmington Police Department. George went on to open a few small businesses and worked in corporate security and fraud after leaving the police department.
Cape Gazette
A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
