Dimitra Yoga Om + Align now offers Ayurvedic Wellness Consultations in person at 17437 Ocean One Plaza in Lewes or virtually via Zoom with Alex McKeone. Ayurveda, meaning "the science of life," is the sister science/medical side of yoga and is considered the most complete system of natural healthcare in the world today. Ayurveda gives individuals practical tools to re-establish a sense of balance and well-being, and take charge of not only their own health but also their lives. It focuses on an individually based diet and lifestyle protocol to help achieve balance in mind, body and spirit.

LEWES, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO