The following guest post has been submitted by Brandon Ellrich who runs brandonellrich.com. Zoe is a killer. I’ll start with that. This is nothing out-of-the-ordinary, considering cats are natural predators of mice, birds, and other small rodents. Some cats, however, are not as aggressive as others. Zoe is a calico, and can be very sweet and affectionate toward me, but the other side of her personality is that of a destructive killer. I have had little mouse-like toys that have outlasted a couple other cats, and then when they were passed down to Zoe, their ears were immediately ripped off, their tails disappeared, and they would’ve had to resort to reading Braille. They became nothing more than little balls of material with stuffing poking out.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO