Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
KRMS Radio
Lake Representative Looking To Create Volunteer Watch Program
A Lake Area state representative wants to establish a volunteer Lake Watch Program which would have residents keep an eye out for boating and other water safety concerns and report them to authorities. Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says it would be much like a Neighborhood Watch Program. And she’s scheduled...
KRMS Radio
Ameren Gets Graded By Environmental Group
A national environmental advocacy group is giving Missouri’s largest utilities including Ameren poor grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” gives Ameren a 32-percent grade for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants.
KRMS Radio
State Revenue Continues To Rise
Missouri continues to see state revenue collections rise – both month-to-month and year-to-year. State Budget Director Dan Haug reports that net general revenue collections for September grew by 14.7 percent over September 2021, rising from 1-point-10 billion dollars last year to 1-point-2-6 billion this year. The report says net...
KRMS Radio
Despite Columbus Day Holiday Many Official Offices Remain Open
Monday is Columbus Day which is a federal holiday and Among the 12 official Missouri holidays. All court facilities in Missouri are closed and most state government agencies aside from essential services also get the day off. The Postal Service will not deliver mail, but banks can be open if...
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
KRMS Radio
New Housing Development For Osage Beach Approved
The way has essentially been cleared for a 268 unit housing development planned for Osage Beach that’s caused controversy that extends beyond city limits, in part because of its possible impacts on schools, and also for what it could mean to nearby roads and traffic. At the same time...
kmaland.com
Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs
(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
KRMS Radio
Camdenton P&Z To Look At Affordable Housing Options Next Tuesday
The Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee will consider a proposal on Tuesday that could bring what’s being called “affordable housing” to the city. Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings, LP, out of Springfield is representing the owner of the property located along Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, right near the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and Jail.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
KVOE
Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall
Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
ksmu.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson doesn’t plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governors to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades, doesn’t...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility
Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
Report: Missouri drug overdose deaths climbed during pandemic, opioids a leading cause
Drug overdoes deaths climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure
“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
kwos.com
Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico
The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
