Missouri State

Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Lake Representative Looking To Create Volunteer Watch Program

A Lake Area state representative wants to establish a volunteer Lake Watch Program which would have residents keep an eye out for boating and other water safety concerns and report them to authorities. Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says it would be much like a Neighborhood Watch Program. And she’s scheduled...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Ameren Gets Graded By Environmental Group

A national environmental advocacy group is giving Missouri’s largest utilities including Ameren poor grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” gives Ameren a 32-percent grade for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

State Revenue Continues To Rise

Missouri continues to see state revenue collections rise – both month-to-month and year-to-year. State Budget Director Dan Haug reports that net general revenue collections for September grew by 14.7 percent over September 2021, rising from 1-point-10 billion dollars last year to 1-point-2-6 billion this year. The report says net...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Despite Columbus Day Holiday Many Official Offices Remain Open

Monday is Columbus Day which is a federal holiday and Among the 12 official Missouri holidays. All court facilities in Missouri are closed and most state government agencies aside from essential services also get the day off. The Postal Service will not deliver mail, but banks can be open if...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

New Housing Development For Osage Beach Approved

The way has essentially been cleared for a 268 unit housing development planned for Osage Beach that’s caused controversy that extends beyond city limits, in part because of its possible impacts on schools, and also for what it could mean to nearby roads and traffic. At the same time...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmaland.com

Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs

(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Camdenton P&Z To Look At Affordable Housing Options Next Tuesday

The Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee will consider a proposal on Tuesday that could bring what’s being called “affordable housing” to the city. Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings, LP, out of Springfield is representing the owner of the property located along Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, right near the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and Jail.
CAMDENTON, MO
KVOE

Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall

Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
KANSAS STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure

“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
MEXICO, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO

