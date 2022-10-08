Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
The Existence of the World Logical Problem
Of the two parts of this paper the first is a study in formal analysis. It attempts to show that there is no problem, logically speaking, of the existence of an external world. Its point is to show that the very attempt to state the problem involves a self-contradiction: that the terms cannot be stated so as to generate a problem without assuming what is professedly brought into question. The second part is a summary endeavor to state the actual question which has given rise to the unreal problem and the conditions which have led to its being misconstrued. So far as subject-matter is concerned, it supplements the first part; but the argument of the first part in no way depends upon anything said in the second. The latter may be false and its falsity have no implications for the first.
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
What Pragmatism Means by Practical
Pragmatism, according to Mr. James, is a temper of mind, an attitude; it is also a theory of the nature of ideas and truth; and, finally, it is a theory about reality. It is pragmatism as method which is emphasized, I take it, in the subtitle, "a new name for some old ways of thinking."[69] It is this aspect which I suppose to be uppermost in Mr. James's own mind; one frequently gets the impression that he conceives the discussion of the other two points to be illustrative material, more or less hypothetical, of the method. The briefest and at the same time the most comprehensive formula for the method is: "The attitude of looking away from first things, principles, 'categories,' supposed necessities; and of looking towards last things, fruits, consequences, facts" (pp. 54-55). And as the attitude looked "away from" is the rationalistic, perhaps the chief aim of the lectures is to exemplify some typical differences resulting from taking one outlook or the other.
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are
Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
PsyPost
New psychology research has found that awe motivates authentic self-pursuit by amplifying self-transcendence
New research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology provides evidence that experiencing awe can help to invigorate the pursuit of one’s authentic self. Awe is an emotion often elicited by experiences of vastness. This can take the form of physical vastness, such as gazing at the...
The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 13
The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of the HackerNoon’s Book Blog Blog Blog series series. The book is written by Wattles, a self-described self-proclaimed motivational speaker. Wattles: "If every day is a failure, you can never get rich; while if every day can be a success, you cannot fail to get rich. The getting rich depends upon applying this principle to your own affairs. Your getting rich is reduced to an exact science, and the getting of riches is reduced like mathematics."
Examine the Budget of the Day’s Time
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Now that I have succeeded (if succeeded I have) in persuading you to admit to yourself that you are constantly haunted by a suppressed dissatisfaction with your own arrangement of your daily life; and that the primal cause of that inconvenient dissatisfaction is the feeling that you are every day leaving undone something which you would like to do, and which, indeed, you are always hoping to do when you have "more time"; and now that I have drawn your attention to the glaring, dazzling truth that you never will have "more time," since you already have all the time there is—you expect me to let you into some wonderful secret by which you may at any rate approach the ideal of a perfect arrangement of the day, and by which, therefore, that haunting, unpleasant, daily disappointment of things left undone will be got rid of!
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
The Doctor review – a repeat prescription for acute intellectual stimulation
Robert Icke’s combative 2019 play about medical ethics, identity politics and antisemitism returns to the West End to divide and challenge audiences. The return of Robert Icke’s play about medical ethics, identity politics and antisemitism brings all the same contentions as its original run. It is often static in its action, abrasive in its tone and revels in its flagrant theatricality. Yet the effects are slowly, searingly electric and you are unlikely to see anything in the West End that comes with the same amounts of tension, combative intellectual complexity and sheer bare-toothed drama as Icke’s reworking of Arthur Schnitzler’s 1912 Viennese “comedy”, Professor Bernhardi.
The Genetic Effects of Radiation - Conclusion
It is unrealistic to suppose that all sources of man-made radiation should be abolished. The good they do now, the greater good they will do in the future, cannot be abandoned. It is, however, reasonable to expect that the present Nuclear Test Ban Treaty will continue and that nations, such as France and China, which have nuclear capabilities but are not signatories of the Treaty will eventually sign. It is also reasonable to expect that X ray diagnosis and therapy will be carried on with the greatest circumspection, and that the use of radiation in industry and research will be carried on with great care and with the use of ample shielding.
MedicalXpress
When endings approach, people choose the familiar over the novel
When people believe that a door is closing—that they have a limited amount of time left to enjoy something, such as dining out or traveling—they gravitate to the comfort of something familiar rather than the excitement of something new, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Experience and the Special Theory of Relativity
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVI. EXPERIENCE AND...
Why Learning to Code is Crucial For Growing Children
Computer programming education is quickly becoming a necessity for today’s students. In particular, learning to code improves a child’s:. Coding isn’t just communicating with a computer – it’s learning how to think. As children learn to code, they develop hard skills such as critical thinking...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
What the Heck Is Malloy?
I follow some very bright people on Linkedin and Twitter (about the only reason I’m on Twitter), and I learn about interesting tech and interesting use cases by random chance. The latest is. , and as an added benefit, the example is going to include. . The intro paragraph...
The Minkowski's Four-Dimensional Space
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVII. THE MINKOWSKI'S...
psychologytoday.com
Resilience, the Sabbath, and the Planet
Resilience is a physiologic phenomenon. Resilience is complex and does not arise from character or the mind. Resilience requires periods of safety. Our planet is amazingly resilient but needs our help. With so much suffering and so many tragedies in the world today—war, hurricanes, floods, fires, homelessness, homicides, suicides, overdoses—...
