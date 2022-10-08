ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More Republicans than Democrats likely died of COVID-19, study shows

By Marty Schladen, special to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star
phillyvoice.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Florida, OH
Local
Florida Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Government
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Dewine
Business Insider

Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has predicted a surge in Republican votes at the coming midterms. Lindell told RSBN in Arizona that he saw great support for his voter fraud cause in California. Lindell told Insider that at least 30 people he met in California wanted to discuss the economy. MyPillow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Covid#Election State#Jama Internal Medicine#Americans#Cornell University#European#Fox News#Yale University
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents

Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy