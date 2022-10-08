Read full article on original website
Winfield lays 60 on Poca
In Winfield, the Generals hosted Poca; the Dots looking for their second win, while Winfield is on a four game win streak.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Celebrate Homecoming with 28-13 Win
The Cambridge High School football team defeated Warren Local 28-13 in the annual Homecoming football game Friday night at McFarland Stadium. With nine players pulling double duty as members of the homecoming court, the Bobcats may have been a little distracted but still managed a solid non-league victory with homecoming King Davion Bahr scoring a pair of touchdowns.
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
WTAP
Groundbreaking for Silent Battle memorial takes place at Marietta Gold Star Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A groundbreaking took place Sunday afternoon in Marietta at the Gold Star Park. In just a number of months a new statue will be permanently placed at the park. The silent battle statue represents the mental struggle that veterans go through. The original statue travels with...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
WTAP
Obituary: Ball, Jo Ann
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. She was born March 5, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucy King. She was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church and will be sadly...
WTAP
Obituary: Stout, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Stout, 84, of Belleville, passed away on October 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on December 26, 1937, in Penn Township, PA, the son of the late Ray and Flossie Glover Stout. Robert proudly served his country in the US Air Force for six...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
WTAP
Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen
Richard Allen Wiseman II, 6, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away September 7, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio January 20, 2016, a son of Richard Allen Wiseman I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman of Washington, West Virginia. Richard enjoyed the trampoline, climbing, swinging, running, and jumping. He was very...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WTAP
Obituary: Crihfield, Adam M.
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna, passed away on October 7, 2022. He was born May 10, 1998, in Ripley, WV a son of Stephanie Crihfield of Vienna and the late Arthur Crihfield. He was an avid reader, enjoyed anything outdoors, and loved nature. He had an interest in going to Seminary School.
WTAP
Obituary: Calebaugh, Phillip Wayne, Jr
Phillip Wayne Calebaugh, Jr., 66, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Oh. He was the son of the late Eloise Goff Calebaugh and Phillip Wayne Calebaugh, Sr. Born and raised in Elizabeth, WV, he graduated from Wirt County High School with the class of 1974 and was a retired truck driver.
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
WTAP
Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -On October 15 at 17472 SR-676 Mary’s house will be holding their annual dinner. Mary’s house is a house that takes in mothers who are looking for a safe and reliable home. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the upkeep and function on...
WTAP
Obituary: Stull, Mary
Mary Stull, 60, of Marietta, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 20, 1962, in Washington County to Collie and Alice (Holland) Stull. Mary is survived by her children Amanda (John Jr.) Scoggan, Mary (Mitch) Potts, Ronald Myers, and Chad Myers. She is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Cress from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cress WTAP’s Pet of the Week. She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cress is a 7-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to be around other cats!. She loves sitting on your lap, she loves to be petted, and overall, she is...
WTAP
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers. It was first put in place on Friday and is still in effect. A press release from the public service district stated that there is a high probability that the water is...
