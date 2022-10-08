Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Meet Versailles Heroes: the addicting MOBA NFT-based game sweeping the gaming industry
Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, are growing in popularity nowadays as their benefits go beyond simply owning digital assets. NFTs are digital representations of real-world objects such as art, music, videos, and many more. This means that it can be applied to anything, and video game developers have been utilizing this trend to offer gamers a more exciting gaming experience. NFT-based video games enable players to earn rewards in crypto, which can be exchanged for real money.
Making Games More Interoperable with GameFi
GameFi, ‘the financialization of video gaming’ that came into mainstream adoption during the NFT boom last year, is changing both the gaming industry and traditional finance. GameFi improves on the play-to-win model that some games employ by integrating a play-to-earn model, where players can play games and generate value.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia begs Rockstar for character transfer
One player is particularly distraught over the news of Stadia's shutdown
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
daystech.org
What Does The Future Of Gaming Look Like? (VIDEO)
From dropping quarters into arcades to strapping on a digital actuality headset, the best way we play video video games is all the time altering. Video games have been on the slicing fringe of know-how for many years. Today, they’re a proving floor for tendencies and know-how that might form the longer term. This episode of Next Level examines what the following period of video video games would possibly appear to be – for higher or for worse.
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
u.today
Shiba Eternity Game Criticized by Community, Here's What They Are Really Asking For
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
Modern Warfare 2 will have the same pre-paid/VOIP phone restrictions as Overwatch 2
"It's wrong to require players to enter into a phone contract before being allowed to play the game they paid for"
Checkers on React - Part 6 - Player
Checkers-on-react project has been working on a new version of the Checkers app. The app will use a simple function to create players and switch the current player on every next turn. The App component will send a prop to the Board component and a prop for the player. We also added a new class with a new div with a player and a state for players. We will use the App component to create the board and set the player's current player to the current board. We’ve also added some SVG images for the figures.
cryptopotato.com
Post Voyager Joins Ubisoft and Animoca Brands to Support the Launch of Mythos Foundation
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 6th October 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with Mythical Games, a Web3 game technology company behind Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals.
NFL・
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
How to Use .populate() With mongoDB
Let's take a common example of an eCommerce website with two collections for the products and the categories. Each product belongs to a certain category like "shoes", "hats", and "pants" – and we want to refer to a corresponding collection from each product. We do not want to include...
IGN
FIFA 23 Hero Card Mishap Causes EA to Remove Huge Amounts of Virtual Currency
FIFA 23 has been live for a week and the players have been diving into their beloved game mode, FIFA Ultimate Team. FUT is a mode that allows players to create a team of elites that comprises of players all over the world. Players also get special cards with upgrades stats that help towards creating a higher rated team. At the moment EA has introduced the One's to Watch cards, Road to Knockouts cards and FUT Heroes cards, and the last bit has caused massive issues to the game.
FIFA・
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0