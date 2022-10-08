ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Citizens for BG Dog Parks to have tent at downtown farmers market

Citizens for BG Dog Parks will have a tent at the upcoming Bowling Green downtown farmers market on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The organization will share with community members the efforts to create dog parks in Bowling Green. A feasibility study is currently being conducted on possible dog parks in the city.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG festival lifts a toast to northern Ohio wines

Bill Hollister is more accustomed to being on the other side of the table at a wine show. Saturday at the V.I.N.O. Wine Festival at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Hollister was pouring wine samples instead of sipping them. This was the third wine exhibit he’d participated in since he and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Some West Wooster trees on the chopping block for utilities upgrade

Some of the majestic maples that adorned the historic strip of West Wooster Street went on the chopping block recently to enable the city to update aging utilities. The loss of the trees caused alarm for some members of the city’s tree commission. But Bowling Green Public Services Director Joe Fawcett said the city made efforts to limit the loss.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Bowling Green, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
sent-trib.com

Adult day care progresses toward opening in BG

A day care for adults with memory issues may be open at the Wood County Senior Center early next year. At the September meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging heard a presentation by the director of Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services. The non-profit would also operate the Bowling Green site.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500-block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Police say shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile. The victim was taken to the hospital...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power (photos, videos)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train derailment took place Saturday afternoon in Sandusky, spilling paraffin wax and prompting power outages. Sandusky city officials have asked residents to avoid the Columbus Avenue overpass and Campbell Street railroad crossing, which are indefinitely closed. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling eastbound around 4:20...
SANDUSKY, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton High School king, queen named

The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH

