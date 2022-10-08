Read full article on original website
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
bgindependentmedia.org
Citizens for BG Dog Parks to have tent at downtown farmers market
Citizens for BG Dog Parks will have a tent at the upcoming Bowling Green downtown farmers market on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The organization will share with community members the efforts to create dog parks in Bowling Green. A feasibility study is currently being conducted on possible dog parks in the city.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG festival lifts a toast to northern Ohio wines
Bill Hollister is more accustomed to being on the other side of the table at a wine show. Saturday at the V.I.N.O. Wine Festival at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Hollister was pouring wine samples instead of sipping them. This was the third wine exhibit he’d participated in since he and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Some West Wooster trees on the chopping block for utilities upgrade
Some of the majestic maples that adorned the historic strip of West Wooster Street went on the chopping block recently to enable the city to update aging utilities. The loss of the trees caused alarm for some members of the city’s tree commission. But Bowling Green Public Services Director Joe Fawcett said the city made efforts to limit the loss.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
sent-trib.com
Adult day care progresses toward opening in BG
A day care for adults with memory issues may be open at the Wood County Senior Center early next year. At the September meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging heard a presentation by the director of Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services. The non-profit would also operate the Bowling Green site.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
bgindependentmedia.org
Cocoon partners with Novel Blends to present drama to raise awareness of domestic violence
The Cocoon, Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, will be highlighting awareness about domestic violence during October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. New this year, The Cocoon will be partnering with Novel Blends and local director Melissa Shaffer to bring a live, 30-minute drama in...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500-block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Police say shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile. The victim was taken to the hospital...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power (photos, videos)
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train derailment took place Saturday afternoon in Sandusky, spilling paraffin wax and prompting power outages. Sandusky city officials have asked residents to avoid the Columbus Avenue overpass and Campbell Street railroad crossing, which are indefinitely closed. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling eastbound around 4:20...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton High School king, queen named
The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
13abc.com
Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
