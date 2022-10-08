Read full article on original website
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
wkdzradio.com
Sanctuary Celebrates 40 Years Of Service
Sanctuary Inc is marking October in a big way by celebrating 40 years of service and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Christian County Judge Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclaimation to Sanctuary as part of the celebration Thursday night. Executive Director Heather Lancaster says they have grown...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 4:49 a.m. on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a pedestrian crash on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
TSU’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ submits gospel album for Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s “Aristocrat of Bands” has submitted their new gospel album, “The Urban Hymnal” for a Grammy nomination. Larry Jenkins is a professor and assistant director of bands at the university. He’s also a former band member. Jenkins said...
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
TSU homecoming festivities lead to Saturday road closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to keep the traffic flowing as Tennessee State University (TSU) fans arrive for Saturday’s homecoming festivities, not only will several roads be blocked over the course of the day, but more than 70 police officers will be out on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium. The Metro Nashville Police Department […]
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Oktoberfest Beer Party, Biketoberfest, plus free concert and movie
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s an Oktoberfest weekend, and this one involves a brewery, a winery and a whole other partner festival event. Star Spangled Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Beer Party: Live German polka music from Beatrice and Derrol, dancing, beer-stein-holding contests, and axe-throwing will all be on tap. Family-friendly with things for the kids to do, including an Alpine horn-blowing contest. This Star-Spangled Brewing event is being held at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids free. VIP tickets $35 on Square.
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
whopam.com
Two injured in Tiny Town Road head-on collision
Two people were injured, one severely, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Barkers Mill Road intersection, with Clarksville police saying one person was flown to a Nashville hospital and another was taken by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
