Clarksville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Sanctuary Celebrates 40 Years Of Service

Sanctuary Inc is marking October in a big way by celebrating 40 years of service and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Christian County Judge Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclaimation to Sanctuary as part of the celebration Thursday night. Executive Director Heather Lancaster says they have grown...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Austin Peay
WKRN News 2

TSU homecoming festivities lead to Saturday road closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to keep the traffic flowing as Tennessee State University (TSU) fans arrive for Saturday’s homecoming festivities, not only will several roads be blocked over the course of the day, but more than 70 police officers will be out on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium. The Metro Nashville Police Department […]
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Oktoberfest Beer Party, Biketoberfest, plus free concert and movie

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s an Oktoberfest weekend, and this one involves a brewery, a winery and a whole other partner festival event. Star Spangled Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Beer Party: Live German polka music from Beatrice and Derrol, dancing, beer-stein-holding contests, and axe-throwing will all be on tap. Family-friendly with things for the kids to do, including an Alpine horn-blowing contest. This Star-Spangled Brewing event is being held at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids free. VIP tickets $35 on Square.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whopam.com

Two injured in Tiny Town Road head-on collision

Two people were injured, one severely, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Barkers Mill Road intersection, with Clarksville police saying one person was flown to a Nashville hospital and another was taken by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

