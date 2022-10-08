Read full article on original website
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
Some of the richest people in the world call Washington State home. Which person that lives here actually has the most dough?
shorelineareanews.com
The 2022 Student Mock Election is now open for all Washington K-12 students
OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. From now until the November 8, 2022 General Election, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that
To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced on Sept. 30 that the state-wide minimum wage will increase in January 2023 to $15.74 an hour for employees 16 years old and older. This is an 8.66 percent, or $1.25, increase from the previous Washington minimum wage of $14.49 per hour. Employees 14 to 15 years old must be paid a minimum of 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to $13.38 an hour.
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Court: Meta intentionally violated Washington state campaign finance law 822 times
A judge has ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law 822 times, according to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A judge ruled on Sept. 2 that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
KXL
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.
Chronicle
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits western Washington
First Lady Jill Biden visited Tacoma on Friday and will be in Seattle on Saturday, according to the White House. The first lady arrived in western Washington around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Her first visit was to Bates Technical College in Tacoma, where she spoke about workforce development programs...
KXL
Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and California Governor Gavin Newsom met with British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco today to sign a new climate agreement. Called the Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation, the agreement calls on the region to...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?
There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE — (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
Tri-City Herald
As gas prices take a surprising turn, here’s where to save in Washington at the pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
Fish and Wildlife shoots wrong wolf, more attacks confirmed
Wolves from two packs in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the Smackout pack after a botched attempt last month. Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a...
