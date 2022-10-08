ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The 2022 Student Mock Election is now open for all Washington K-12 students

OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. From now until the November 8, 2022 General Election, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that

To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced on Sept. 30 that the state-wide minimum wage will increase in January 2023 to $15.74 an hour for employees 16 years old and older. This is an 8.66 percent, or $1.25, increase from the previous Washington minimum wage of $14.49 per hour. Employees 14 to 15 years old must be paid a minimum of 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to $13.38 an hour.
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits western Washington

First Lady Jill Biden visited Tacoma on Friday and will be in Seattle on Saturday, according to the White House. The first lady arrived in western Washington around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Her first visit was to Bates Technical College in Tacoma, where she spoke about workforce development programs...
Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and California Governor Gavin Newsom met with British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco today to sign a new climate agreement. Called the Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation, the agreement calls on the region to...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?

There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
