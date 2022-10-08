ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 25

Lee
2d ago

Is that supposed to be a picture of Biden???? And Biden has no power to pardon state crimes. Simple marijuana charges are a state purview not federal.

Reply(1)
5
Clueless
1d ago

Hmmm, I am cluelessly trying to get a clue why there is a picture of Inslee signing release forms for Biden? Can someone who has a clue, please clue me in? 🤷🙄🤔

Reply(1)
4
Richard Dashiell
2d ago

Simple possession is not a federal crime. These federal pardons are much more than a baggy of weed.

Reply(4)
9
