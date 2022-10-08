Read full article on original website
Lee
2d ago
Is that supposed to be a picture of Biden???? And Biden has no power to pardon state crimes. Simple marijuana charges are a state purview not federal.
5
Clueless
1d ago
Hmmm, I am cluelessly trying to get a clue why there is a picture of Inslee signing release forms for Biden? Can someone who has a clue, please clue me in? 🤷🙄🤔
4
Richard Dashiell
2d ago
Simple possession is not a federal crime. These federal pardons are much more than a baggy of weed.
9
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
President Joe Biden to return to Oregon next week
President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.
Biden's pardons will help thousands with past convictions, but few today are in federal prison just for possessing marijuana
In 2017, less than 100 people were put in federal prison for marijuana possession. The vast majority of drug offenders are convicted of trafficking.
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
What Governors, Candidates Are Saying About Biden's Marijuana Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that federal offenses of simple marijuana possessions would be pardoned.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Biden Issues Blanket Pardons For Simple Marijuana Possessions, Calls For Legal Reforms
"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs," Biden said.
Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
Pamplin Media Group
President Biden to swing through Oregon again
Focus is likely on Democrats in Nov. 8 campaign; April 21 rally was for his $1.2 trillion public works legislation. President Joe Biden will make a second swing to Oregon next weekend. The White House has released no details about the visit, which is likely intended to boost the prospects...
Advocates react to federal pardons for simple marijuana possession convictions
President Biden announced his intentions to pardon thousands of Americans with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticizes Biden’s pardons for federal offenses for marijuana possession
Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of people who have federal offenses for simple marijuana possession. In Thursday’s announcement of executive actions, Biden also called on the country’s governors to follow his example and issue pardons for state offenses for simple marijuana possession. Little issued a written statement Friday. […] The post Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticizes Biden’s pardons for federal offenses for marijuana possession appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTBS
What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana?
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he does not have the authority to issue a pardon for simple marijuana possession with our approval from the state parole board, unlike President Biden who granted clemency Thursday to thousands convicted of the same charge in criminal court. (Canva image) President Joe Biden...
