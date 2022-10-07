ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Place Three In Top-15

The Eagles hosted the 8K U of O Invitational on a beautiful Saturday morning and finished fourth overall. Three Eagles finished among the top-15. Ouachita Baptist University won the race with 42 points. Nathan Rankin once again paced the Eagles finishing as runner-up in the race. He ran a 26:29.8. Baltazar Garcia followed with a time of 27:59.2 for 11thplace. Daniel Sanderson ran a 28:17.5 for 15th place. Skyler Thomas posted a time of 28:34.1 for 19th place. Miguel Quisquina ran a 28:48.0 for 24th place. Nathan Duncan Jr. ran a 29:32.7 for 31st place. Ashton Arnold ran a 30:12.3 for 36th place. Cesar Rodriguez ran a 30:30.5 for 41st place. Benjamin Stormes ran a 31:07.0 for 45th place. Duban Figueroa ran a 31:27.3 for 47th place. Tavion Dickenson ran a 35:02.2 for 63rd place and Zachary Wilson ran a 37:11.6 for 67th place. All race times for all participants are unofficial.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Place Sixth In Home Race

The Eagles hosted the U of O Invitational on a beautiful Saturday morning and finished sixth overall. Chloe Boyer paced the Eagles with a time of 22:34.0 for 27th place. Anastascia DeLaCruz followed with a time of 23:52.9 for 43rd place. Alma Ramirez ran a 24:44.7 for 52nd place. Solena Martinez Aleman ran a 26:54.1 for 59th place. Katlynn Moore posted a time of 27:54.2 for 63rd place. Marcela Valladares ran a 29:59.4 for 68th place and Mileidy Espinoza ran a 31:02.5 for 71st place.
CLARKSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy