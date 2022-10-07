The Eagles hosted the 8K U of O Invitational on a beautiful Saturday morning and finished fourth overall. Three Eagles finished among the top-15. Ouachita Baptist University won the race with 42 points. Nathan Rankin once again paced the Eagles finishing as runner-up in the race. He ran a 26:29.8. Baltazar Garcia followed with a time of 27:59.2 for 11thplace. Daniel Sanderson ran a 28:17.5 for 15th place. Skyler Thomas posted a time of 28:34.1 for 19th place. Miguel Quisquina ran a 28:48.0 for 24th place. Nathan Duncan Jr. ran a 29:32.7 for 31st place. Ashton Arnold ran a 30:12.3 for 36th place. Cesar Rodriguez ran a 30:30.5 for 41st place. Benjamin Stormes ran a 31:07.0 for 45th place. Duban Figueroa ran a 31:27.3 for 47th place. Tavion Dickenson ran a 35:02.2 for 63rd place and Zachary Wilson ran a 37:11.6 for 67th place. All race times for all participants are unofficial.

