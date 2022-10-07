Read full article on original website
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
easternshorehawks.com
Eastern Shore Concludes Season Debut in Outer Banks
KITTY HAWK, North Carolina — The Maryland Eastern Shore women's golf team wrapped up their season debut in the Outer Banks Intercollegiate tournament on Sunday, October 9. The Hawks sent four golfers to the event with the student-athletes competing as individuals. Freshman Veronica Chen showed out for Eastern Shore in her collegiate debut, finishing ninth in the player rankings with a score of 245 (+29).
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 5
Nansemond River vs. Lakeland Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
outerbanksvoice.com
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
2-year-old boy found dead in North Carolina
A 2-year-old boy was in the care of family friends when he died at a home in North Carolina on Friday, the boy's mother said.
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces surprise fall edition of the Downtown Market set for October 20
Bummed that the Downtown Market season is over? Don’t pack up those market bags yet! We have fall fever, so we are holding a surprise edition of the Downtown Market this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Downtown Manteo will be bursting with activity with the Bluegrass Festival, so why not join in on all the fun!
outerbanksvoice.com
Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station
At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
ocracokeobserver.com
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins
RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
outerbanksvoice.com
All that Jazz in Duck
The Duck Jazz Festival is back. After taking two years off because of COVID, the festival hit the ground running in its first day—on Saturday, Oct. 8. Playing before a surprisingly large Saturday crowd, the Gregg Gelb and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet filled the air with their Latin rhythm take on a number of traditional jazz classics.
Phys.org
Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems
Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head
Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Bra-Ha-Ha judge and WAVY anchor Stephanie Hudson gives sneak peek at this year’s uplifting entries
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As first-time Bra-ha-ha judge Sarah Williams walked into the display of entries at Tidewater Community College Tuesday, “I was umm overwhelmed,” she said. The graphic artist with Hackworth did not expect to see 147 c-cups creatively crafted into works of art. “I did 5 laps, I think, before I finally made […]
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say. Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios,...
13newsnow.com
Driver charged after Virginia Beach car crash
Kristine Irani had minor injuries and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She is charged with failure to yield the right of way.
WAVY News 10
2 hospitalized after crash into tractor-trailer near Ray’s Shanty on Eastern Shore
NEW CHURCH, Va. (WAVY) — An 82-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer in northern Accomack County. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 175 (Chincoteague Road) in the area of Coardtown Road, Virginia State...
