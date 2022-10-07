ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

easternshorehawks.com

Eastern Shore Concludes Season Debut in Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, North Carolina — The Maryland Eastern Shore women's golf team wrapped up their season debut in the Outer Banks Intercollegiate tournament on Sunday, October 9. The Hawks sent four golfers to the event with the student-athletes competing as individuals. Freshman Veronica Chen showed out for Eastern Shore in her collegiate debut, finishing ninth in the player rankings with a score of 245 (+29).
KITTY HAWK, NC
oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD
outerbanksvoice.com

Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station

At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
ocracokeobserver.com

Removal of old N.C.12 'S-curves' begins

RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
RODANTHE, NC
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

All that Jazz in Duck

The Duck Jazz Festival is back. After taking two years off because of COVID, the festival hit the ground running in its first day—on Saturday, Oct. 8. Playing before a surprisingly large Saturday crowd, the Gregg Gelb and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet filled the air with their Latin rhythm take on a number of traditional jazz classics.
Phys.org

Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems

Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
DARE COUNTY, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head

Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say. Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

