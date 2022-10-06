ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
nationalinterest.org

Taiwan to Treat Any Chinese Air Incursion as a ‘First Strike’

Taiwan’s warning to China seeks to redefine the threshold for war as China increasingly probes its neighbor’s readiness by sending aircraft into its air defense identification zone. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned the government of China on Thursday not to enter Taiwan’s airspace, claiming that any intrusion...
Fortune

China’s version of TikTok reportedly judges Cantonese, a Chinese dialect spoken by 85 million, as ‘unrecognizable’

Douyin, ByteDance's version of TikTok for China, is being accused of suppressing content in Cantonese. Cantonese-speaking livestreamers are accusing Douyin, ByteDance’s version of TikTok for the Chinese market, of prematurely cutting off their streams. The reason? The platform said it couldn’t recognize the language they were speaking: Cantonese. Livestreamers...
BBC

The farmers caught up in Taiwan's tensions with China

Fruit farmer Wu Cheng-wan says the ban from China came at exactly the wrong time. "This year I was very cautious," he says. "I was especially afraid because the lack of rain and drought disrupted growth, and then political circumstances led China to cut off orders, so we can't sell our pomelos."
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
AFP

Taiwan leader vows 'no compromise' on freedom, democracy

Taiwan's leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a national day speech in which she drew parallels with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also reiterated the need to mobilise and train more civilians to work with the military, a strategy that Ukraine successfully adopted after Russia's invasion.
nationalinterest.org

China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan

The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
