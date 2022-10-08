Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas
Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
ksal.com
Food Bank Fill-Up Fulfilled
Efforts by a convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas will help fill-up local community foodbanks. According to 24 /7 Stores, September, was National Hunger Action Month. The company actively participated in the cause engaging with customers, community members, and local businesses to raise money and match it dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 ($5,000 per store). Cumulatively, the effort gifted $71,268.27 to the participating nine Kansas food banks, which includes a match of $32,564.66.
