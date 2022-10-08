Efforts by a convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas will help fill-up local community foodbanks. According to 24 /7 Stores, September, was National Hunger Action Month. The company actively participated in the cause engaging with customers, community members, and local businesses to raise money and match it dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 ($5,000 per store). Cumulatively, the effort gifted $71,268.27 to the participating nine Kansas food banks, which includes a match of $32,564.66.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO