mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
New environmental construction promises to restore park's waterway
Just outside Blue Heron Center at Quiet Water Park, a new environmental effort is underway to restore the park’s stream.
Inside Nova
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
mocoshow.com
Road Closures Begin at 6am in Gaithersburg for Sunday, October 9th Oktoberfest Event
Per Gaithersburg Police: On Sunday, October 9, the City of Gaithersburg Government 29th Annual Oktoberfest will be held in the Kentlands. Please plan your travels accordingly. Starting at 6:00 am, City streets will be closed and they will reopen at approximately 9:00 pm. The following streets will be affected:. –...
rockvillenights.com
Fire at Montgomery County dump in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service units responded to a fire at the Montgomery County Shady Grove Transfer Station at 16101 Frederick Road in Rockville at noon today. More than twelve units responded to the incident at the County's main refuse disposal site, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire was in a large trash compactor on the lower level of the facility.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Begins MD 255 Pipe Replacement In Southern Anne Arundel County
HARWOOD, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work next week on an underground pipe replacement on MD 255 (Owensville Road) just west of MD 468 (Muddy Creek Road) in the Harwood area of Anne Arundel County. From 7 p.m. Friday evening,...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
NBC Washington
Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane
Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
Unused paint can be hazardous to the environment. Here's how to recycle it.
WASHINGTON — If you're doing some fall cleaning and come across unused paint, you don't want to just toss it in the trash and risk it ending up in a landfill. Leftover paint can be hazardous to the environment, so making sure it gets in the right hands is important.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Receives $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants to Expand Computers and Broadband Services to Low-Income and Senior Residents
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced that Montgomery Connects, the County’s digital equity program, has received more than $22.6 million in Federal and State grants to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors. Montgomery Connects is using most...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
northernvirginiamag.com
Speed Cameras May Be Coming to Fairfax County — What You Need to Know
The county is expected to cast a final vote on the program on December 6. Speed cameras could be coming to 10 Fairfax locations as early as the first quarter of 2023, according to a pilot program proposed by the Fairfax County Police Department. The 10 cameras, positioned at nine...
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville office building owner seeks height exemption for rooftop biotech equipment
Here is some good news from the King Farm area of Rockville. Instead of yet another request to convert office zoning to residential use, an office building landlord is seeking a waiver from the City of Rockville that could instead increase the number of high-wage jobs in King Farm. Banyan Street Capital has requested a height waiver for its existing office building at 805 King Farm Boulevard. It is seeking the waiver to allow additional rooftop equipment for a biotech tenant's needs, and a higher rooftop screen wall to block that equipment from view for aesthetic reasons.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Howard County
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near Howard County and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
