nwsportsmanmag.com

Fishing To Shut Down On Many Olympic National Park Rivers

With waters running at all-time lows and no real fall rains in sight, a host of salmon and steelhead rivers and streams inside Olympic National Park will close to recreational fishing starting tomorrow, October 6. A press release out today from managers of the 1,442-square-mile federal park on Washington’s Olympic...
outdoorsfirst.com

“Cheater Rig” for Dirty River Walleyes

There are times when an angler simply has to experiment. Part of this experimenting is thinking out of the box. Whether it is to put more walleyes in the cooler than your buddy, in a fishing tournament or simply to be efficient at catching nice river walleyes, nuances and paying attention to your surroundings can make a difference. In this case, it was creating a cheater rig for dirty river walleyes.
