There are times when an angler simply has to experiment. Part of this experimenting is thinking out of the box. Whether it is to put more walleyes in the cooler than your buddy, in a fishing tournament or simply to be efficient at catching nice river walleyes, nuances and paying attention to your surroundings can make a difference. In this case, it was creating a cheater rig for dirty river walleyes.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO