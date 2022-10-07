ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ari Lennox Releases Official Music Video For “POF” [Watch]

By BreAnna Holmes
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUa6S_0iRHCJBm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvFuo_0iRHCJBm00

Source: Courtesy of Universal Music Group

Ari Lennox’s chart topping album “age/sex/location” had the internet buzzing from its release in September. She recently premiered the music video for the single “POF” and the visuals are just what we asked for! The video displays dope smooth transitions that showcases the idea of plenty of fish in the sea. There’s also special appearances by Smino, Isaiah Rashad and Khadi! Watch the full video below…

RELATED: Ari Lennox Talks “Sex/Age/Location”, Fitness, Single Life Struggles + More with Jackie Paige

RELATED: Ari Lennox Gives Da Dirt On New Album ‘Sex, Age, Location’ + More

RELATED: Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Tems, Wale, Rico Nasty + More Set To Perform At This Year’s Broccoli City Fest!

