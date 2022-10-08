PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer

Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO