Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
An interactive mouthguard based on mechanoluminescence-powered optical fibre sensors for bite-controlled device operation
Keyboards and touchscreens are widely used to control electronic devices, but these can be difficult to operate for individuals with dexterity impairments or neurological conditions. Several assistive technologies, such as voice recognition and eye tracking, have been developed to provide alternate methods of control. However, these can have problems in terms of use and maintenance. Here we report a bite-controlled optoelectronic system that uses mechanoluminescence-powered distributed-optical-fibre sensors that are integrated into mouthguards. Phosphors that are sensitive to mechanical stimulus are arranged in an array of contact pads in a flexible mouthguard; by using unique patterns of occlusal contacts in lateral positions, various forms of mechanical deformation can be distinguished by the fibre sensors via ratiometric luminescence measurements. By combining the device with machine learning algorithms, it is possible to translate complex bite patterns into specific data inputs with an accuracy of 98%. We show that interactive mouthguards can be used to operate computers, smartphones and wheelchairs.
Ultracompact topological photonic switch based on valley-vortex-enhanced high-efficiency phase shift
Topologically protected edge states based on valley photonic crystals (VPCs) have been widely studied, from theoretical verification to technical applications. However, research on integrated tuneable topological devices is still lacking. Here, we study the phase-shifting theory of topological edge modes based on a VPC structure. Benefiting from the phase vortex formed by the VPC structure, the optical path of the topological edge mode in the propagation direction is approximately two-fold that of the conventional optical mode in a strip waveguide. In experiments, we show a 1.57-fold improvement in Ï€-phase tuning efficiency. By leveraging the high-efficiency phase-shifting properties and the sharp-turn features of the topological waveguide, we demonstrate an ultracompact 1"‰Ã—"‰2 thermo-optic topological switch (TOTS) operating at telecommunication wavelengths. A switching power of 18.2"‰mW is needed with an ultracompact device footprint of 25.66"‰Ã—"‰28.3"‰Î¼m in the wavelength range of 1530"“1582"‰nm. To the best of our knowledge, this topological photonic switch is the smallest switch of any dielectric or semiconductor 1"‰Ã—"‰2/2"‰Ã—"‰2 broadband optical switches, including thermo-optic and electro-optic switches. In addition, a high-speed transmission experiment employing the proposed TOTS is carried out to demonstrate the robust transmission of high-speed data. Our work reveals the phase-shifting mechanism of valley edge modes, which may enable diverse topological functional devices in many fields, such as optical communications, nanophotonics, and quantum information processing.
Ni-catalyzed carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes for stereoselective construction of six-membered lactams
Nitrogen-based heterocycles have aroused widespread interest due to their reoccurrence in many pharmaceuticals. Amongst these motifs, the enantioenriched lactams are the ubiquitous scaffolds found in myriad biologically active natural products and drugs. Recently, the transition metal-catalyzed asymmetric carbamoylation has been widely employed as a straightforward arsenal for chiral lactam architecture synthesis, including Î²-lactam and Î³-lactam. However, despite the extensive efforts, there still remains no protocol to accomplish the related Î´-lactam synthesis. In this manuscript, the Ni-catalyzed enantioselective carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes by the leverage of reductive dicarbofunctionalization strategy allows for the expedient access to two types of mostly common six-membered lactams: 3,4-dihydroquinolinones and 2-piperidinone in high yield and enantioselectivity. This protocol features with good functional group tolerance, as well as broad substrate scope. The newly developed chiral 8-Quinox skeleton ligand is the key parameter for this transformation, which significantly enhances the reactivity and enantioselectivity.
Specific disruption of the ventral anterior temporo-frontal network reveals key implications for language comprehension and cognition
Recent investigations have raised the question of the role of the anterior lateral temporal cortex in language processing (ventral language network). Here we present the language and overall cognitive performance of a rare male patient with chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident with a well-documented lesion restricted to the anterior temporal cortex and its connections via the extreme capsule with the pars triangularis of the inferior frontal gyrus (i.e. Broca's region). The performance of this unique patient is compared with that of two chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident male patients with damage to the classic dorsal posterior temporo-parietal language system. Diffusion tensor imaging is used to reconstruct the relevant white matter tracts of the three patients, which are also compared with those of 10 healthy individuals. The patient with the anterior temporo-frontal lesion presents with flawless and fluent speech, but selective impairment in accessing lexico-semantic information, in sharp contrast to the impairments in speech, sentence comprehension and repetition observed after lesions to the classic dorsal language system. The present results underline the contribution of the ventral language stream in lexico-semantic processing and higher cognitive functions, such as active selective controlled retrieval.
Gut microbiome insights from 16S rRNA analysis of 17-year periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada spp.) Broods II, VI, and X
Periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada) have coevolved with obligate bacteriome-inhabiting microbial symbionts, yet little is known about gut microbial symbiont composition or differences in composition among allochronic Magicicada broods (year classes) which emerge parapatrically or allopatrically in the eastern United States. Here, 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing was performed to determine gut bacterial community profiles of three periodical broods, including II (Connecticut and Virginia, 2013), VI (North Carolina, 2017), and X (Maryland, 2021, and an early emerging nymph collected in Ohio, 2017). Results showed similarities among all nymphal gut microbiomes and between morphologically distinct 17-year Magicicada, namely Magicicada septendecim (Broods II and VI) and 17-year Magicicada cassini (Brood X) providing evidence of a core microbiome, distinct from the microbiome of burrow soil inhabited by the nymphs. Generally, phyla Bacteroidetes [Bacteroidota] (>"‰50% relative abundance), Actinobacteria [Actinomycetota], or Proteobacteria [Pseudomonadota] represented the core. Acidobacteria and genera Cupriavidus, Mesorhizobium, and Delftia were prevalent in nymphs but less frequent in adults. The primary obligate endosymbiont, Sulcia (Bacteroidetes), was dominant amongst core genera detected. Chryseobacterium were common in Broods VI and X. Chitinophaga, Arthrobacter, and Renibacterium were common in Brood X, and Pedobacter were common to nymphs of Broods II and VI. Further taxonomic assignment of unclassified Alphaproteobacteria sequencing reads allowed for detection of multiple copies of the Hodgkinia 16S rRNA gene, distinguishable as separate operational taxonomic units present simultaneously. As major emergences of the broods examined here occur at 17-year intervals, this study will provide a valuable comparative baseline in this era of a changing climate.
Efficacy of COVID-HIGIV in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection
In late 2019 the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus emerged in China and quickly spread into a worldwide pandemic. It has caused millions of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies emerged as major therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19. We have developed an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIGIV), a potential improvement from using convalescent plasma. In this report the efficacy of COVID-HIGIV was evaluated in hamster and mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-HIGIV treatment in both mice and hamsters significantly reduced the viral load in the lungs. Among COVID-HIGIV treated animals, infection-related body weight loss was reduced and the animals regained their baseline body weight faster than the PBS controls. In hamsters, COVID-HIGIV treatment reduced infection-associated lung pathology including lung inflammation, and pneumocyte hypertrophy in the lungs. These results support ongoing trials for outpatient treatment with COVID-HIGIV for safety and efficacy evaluation (NCT04910269, NCT04546581).
Scleral PERK and ATF6 as targets of myopic axial elongation of mouse eyes
Axial length is the primary determinant of eye size, and it is elongated in myopia. However, the underlying mechanism of the onset and progression of axial elongation remain unclear. Here, we show that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress in sclera is an essential regulator of axial elongation in myopia development through activation of both PERK and ATF6 axis followed by scleral collagen remodeling. Mice with lens-induced myopia (LIM) showed ER stress in sclera. Pharmacological interventions for ER stress could induce or inhibit myopia progression. LIM activated all IRE1, PERK and ATF6 axis, and pharmacological inhibition of both PERK and ATF6 suppressed myopia progression, which was confirmed by knocking down above two genes via CRISPR/Cas9 system. LIM dramatically changed the expression of scleral collagen genes responsible for ER stress. Furthermore, collagen fiber thinning and expression of dysregulated collagens in LIM were ameliorated by 4-PBA administration. We demonstrate that scleral ER stress and PERK/ATF6 pathway controls axial elongation during the myopia development in vivo model and 4-PBA eye drop is promising drug for myopia suppression/treatment.
Rats use strategies to make object choices in spontaneous object recognition tasks
Rodent spontaneous object recognition (SOR) paradigms are widely used to study the mechanisms of complex memory in many laboratories. Due to the absence of explicit reinforcement in these tasks, there is an underlying assumption that object exploratory behaviour is 'spontaneous'. However, rodents can strategise, readily adapting their behaviour depending on the current information available and prior predications formed from learning and memory. Here, using the object-place-context (episodic-like) recognition task and novel analytic methods relying on multiple trials within a single session, we demonstrate that rats use a context-based or recency-based object recognition strategy for the same types of trials, depending on task conditions. Exposure to occasional ambiguous conditions changed animals' responses towards a recency-based preference. However, more salient and predictable conditions led to animals exploring objects on the basis of episodic novelty reliant on contextual information. The results have important implications for future research using SOR tasks, especially in the way experimenters design, analyse and interpret object recognition experiments in non-human animals.
School environments and obesity: a systematic review of interventions and policies among school-age students in Latin America and the Caribbean
Karani Santhanakrishnan VimaleswaranÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8485-89302,7Â. International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The rapid rise in obesity rates among school children in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) could have a direct impact on the region's physical and mental health, disability, and mortality. This review presents the available interventions likely to reduce, mitigate and/or prevent obesity among school children in LAC by modifying the food and built environments within and around schools.
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
U(VI) removal from diluted aqueous systems by sorption"“flotation
The legacies of past uranium mining and milling activities for nuclear fuel fabrication continue to be a cause of concern and require assessment and remedial action for researchers worldwide. The discharge of uranium contaminated water into the environment is a matter of regulation (World Health Organization, WHO-15Â Î¼g/L, Romanian Legislation, RO-21Â Î¼g/L), environment and health. Therefore, various removal technologies of U(VI) from diluted aqueous solutions include chemical precipitation, ion exchange, adsorption, immobilization on zero-valent iron nanoparticles, etc. have been extensively applied. Our previous research has studied the removal of U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems such as mine waters using Fe0-based nanomaterials synthesized in the laboratory (NMS) (Crane et al. in Water Res 45:2391"“2942, 2011). The carbonate rich aqueous system was treated with NMS to remove U(VI). It was observed that after half an hour of reacting time only about 50% was removed due to its high tendency to form stable soluble carbonated complexes. Considering that, the present article aims to investigate the Sorption/Flotation technique, by using a sorbent generated in situ Fe2O3Â· nH2O and sodium oleate surfactant to remove U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems and to update the knowledge on the mechanism of process. In order to determine the removal efficiency of U(VI), the influencing factors were studied: pH, sorbent dose, surfactant concentration, contact time, stirring rate, the U(VI) concentration, air pressure in pressurized water recipient, and the effect of some accompanying heavy metals ions (Cu(II), Cr(VI), and Mo(VI)). The removal efficiency (%R) was monitored and its maximum values allowed to establish the optimal separation parameters (the established process parameters), which were validated on real mine water samples (MW). High U (VI) removal efficiencies %R"‰>"‰98% were obtained. The Sorption/ Flotation technique was applied to remove U(VI) from two types of real mine water samples, namely "simple" and "pre-treated with NMS", respectively. For the mine water samples pre-treated with NMS, it worked in two variants: with and without pH correction. For pH range"‰="‰7.5"“9.5, molar ratios [U(VI)] : [Fe(III)]"‰="‰1 : 75, [U(VI)] : [NaOL]"‰="‰1 : 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“2, contact time 30Â min., stirring speed 250 RPM, initial concentration of U(VI) 10Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1, air pressure in pressurized water recipient p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰105Â NÂ·mâˆ’2 is obtained %R"‰>"‰98%. It has been found that Sorption / Flotation can function with good %R values as a stand-alone operation or in tandem with NMS pre-treatment of mine water and pH adjustment proved to be highly efficiency (CU(VI)"‰<"‰1Â·10"“3Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1).
Charge self-regulation in 1T'''-MoS structure with rich S vacancies for enhanced hydrogen evolution activity
Active electronic states in transition metal dichalcogenides are able to prompt hydrogen evolution by improving hydrogen absorption. However, the development of thermodynamically stable hexagonal 2H-MoS2 as hydrogen evolution catalyst is likely to be shadowed by its limited active electronic state. Herein, the charge self-regulation effect mediated by tuning Moâˆ’Mo bonds and S vacancies is revealed in metastable trigonal MoS2 (1T'''-MoS2) structure, which is favarable for the generation of active electronic states to boost the hydrogen evolution reaction activity. The optimal 1T'''-MoS2 sample exhibits a low overpotential of 158"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a Tafel slope of 74.5"‰mV decâˆ’1 in acidic conditions, which are far exceeding the 2H-MoS2 counterpart (369"‰mV and 137"‰mV decâˆ’1). Theoretical modeling indicates that the boosted performance is attributed to the formation of massive active electronic states induced by the charge self-regulation effect of Moâˆ’Mo bonds in defective 1T'''-MoS2 with rich S vacancies.
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Race and ethnicity moderate the associations between lifetime psychedelic use (MDMA and psilocybin) and psychological distress and suicidality
Psychedelic compounds have been linked to salutary mental health outcomes in both naturalistic and clinical settings; however, current research on psychedelics suffers from a lack of inclusion and focus on racial and ethnic minorities. Thus, the goal of our study was to assess whether race and ethnicity moderate the associations that naturalistic lifetime MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) use and psilocybin use share with past month psychological distress and past year suicidality (ideation and planning). Using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) (2008"“2019) (N"‰="‰484,732), we conducted survey-weighted multivariable logistic regression to conduct interaction tests and to assess the associations that MDMA use and psilocybin use share with the aforementioned outcomes for each racial and ethnic group. Race and ethnicity significantly moderated the associations between MDMA and psilocybin use and psychological distress and suicidality. For White participants, MDMA and psilocybin use conferred lowered odds of all distress and suicidality outcomes. For racial and ethnic minorityÂ participants, the associations between psychedelic use and suicidality were far fewer. These findings invite further research into the impact of race, ethnicity, and other identity factors (e.g., socioeconomic status, sexual/gender minority status) on the effects of psychedelic substances.
Exchange rate response to economic policy uncertainty: evidence beyond asymmetry
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 358 (2022) Cite this article. Recent studies have examined the relationship between economic policy uncertainty and exchange rate. We contribute to this literature by considering the effect of minor positive and major positive changes as well as minor negative and major negative changes in the economic policy uncertainties on the exchange rates. In this regard, we use a recently developed multiple asymmetric threshold nonlinear ARDL model along with Granger causality in quantile test. Our estimates support the asymmetric effect in three countries only when an asymmetric ARDL model is used. However, these estimates support asymmetric effects for all the sample countries when the multiple asymmetric threshold nonlinear ARDL model is used. Moreover, the effect varies across various quantiles when Granger causality in quantile test is used. Overall, the extended model helps us to examine more minutely the impact of EPU and GEPU on the exchange rate in G7 countries. The results of this study can be useful for the central banks to devise appropriate policies to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
Giant enhancement of superconducting critical temperature in substitutional alloy (La,Ce)H
A sharp focus of current research on superconducting superhydrides is to raise their critical temperature Tc at moderate pressures. Here, we report a discovery of giant enhancement of Tc in CeH9 obtained via random substitution of half Ce by La, leading to equal-atomic (La,Ce)H9 alloy stabilized by maximum configurational entropy, containing the LaH9 unit that is unstable in pure compound form. The synthesized (La,Ce)H9 alloy exhibits Tc of 148"“178"‰K in the pressure range of 97"“172"‰GPa, representing up to 80% enhancement of Tc compared to pure CeH9 and showcasing the highest Tc at sub-megabar pressure among the known superhydrides. This work demonstrates substitutional alloying as a highly effective enabling tool for substantially enhancing Tc via atypical compositional modulation inside suitably selected host crystal. This optimal substitutional alloying approach opens a promising avenue for synthesis of high-entropy multinary superhydrides that may exhibit further increased Tc at even lower pressures.
Donor lymphocyte infusions after haploidentical stem cell transplantation with PTCY: A study on behalf of the EBMT cellular therapy & immunobiology working party
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a treatment option to prevent or treat relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We here report data for 173 patients who received one or multiple DLIs after haploidentical-HCT with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY) at 47 EBMT centers from 2009 to 2018. Indication for DLI was: prophylactic for 59(34.3%), preemptive for 20(11.6%), and therapeutic for 93(54.1%). For the prophylactic group, the median number of DLIs was 1 (IQR:1"“2.5) with a median first dose of 0.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the preemptive 2 (IQR:1"“3) with 0.5"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the therapeutic 1 (IQR:1"“3) with 1"‰Ã—"‰106CD3+ Tcell/kg, respectively. OS after first DLI was 61% (46"“75%) for prophylactic, 40% (19"“61%) for preemptive, and 22% (13"“31%) for therapeutic. CI of II-IV aGVHD and cGVHD was 17%(7"“27%) and 53% (40"“67%) for the prophylactic, 20% (2"“38%) and 21% (3"“39%) for the preemptive, 17% (9"“24%) and 24% (15"“33%) for the therapeutic group, respectively. Our data show great variability in the indications and modalities of DLI across responding EBMT centers. Survival rates remain relatively low in patients with active disease. While the cumulative incidence of aGVHD appears acceptable, we showed a high incidence proportion of cGVHD in the prophylactic group, compared with preemptive and therapeutic DLI. These data should be investigated further in prospective clinical trials.
Epidermal growth factor receptor cascade prioritizes the maximization of signal transduction
Many studies have been performed to quantify cell signaling. Cell signaling molecules are phosphorylated in response to extracellular stimuli, with the phosphorylation sequence forming a signal cascade. The information gain during a signal event is given by the logarithm of the phosphorylation molecule ratio. The average information gain can be regarded as the signal transduction quantity (ST), which is identical to the Kullback"“Leibler divergence (KLD), a relative entropy. We previously reported that if the total ST value in a given signal cascade is maximized, the ST rate (STR) of each signaling molecule per signal duration (min) approaches a constant value. To experimentally verify this theoretical conclusion, we measured the STR of the epidermal growth factor (EGF)-related cascade in A431 skin cancer cells following stimulation with EGF using antibody microarrays against phosphorylated signal molecules. The results were consistent with those from the theoretical analysis. Thus, signaling transduction systems may adopt a strategy that prioritizes the maximization of ST. Furthermore, signal molecules with similar STRs may form a signal cascade. In conclusion, ST and STR are promising properties for quantitative analysis of signal transduction.
Humidity-dependent lubrication of highly loaded contacts by graphite and a structural transition to turbostratic carbon
Graphite represents a promising material for solid lubrication of highly loaded tribological contacts under extreme environmental conditions. At low loads, graphite's lubricity depends on humidity. The adsorption model explains this by molecular water films on graphite leading to defect passivation and easy sliding of counter bodies. To explore the humidity dependence and validate the adsorption model for high loads, a commercial graphite solid lubricant is studied using microtribometry. Even at 1"‰GPa contact pressure, a high and low friction regime is observed - depending on humidity. Transmission electron microscopy reveals transformation of the polycrystalline graphite lubricant into turbostratic carbon after high and even after low load (50"‰MPa) sliding. Quantum molecular dynamics simulations relate high friction and wear to cold welding and shear-induced formation of turbostratic carbon, while low friction originates in molecular water films on surfaces. In this work, a generalized adsorption model including turbostratic carbon formation is suggested.
