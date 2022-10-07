ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Chevron#Electric Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Suncor#Agl Energy#Chemical
Sourcing Journal

Economy’s Adding Jobs, But Where’s Retail?

U.S. job growth slowed for the second month in a row. The Department of Labor on Friday said total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 263,000 in September, slightly better than the 255,000 economists expected but lower than Citigroup’s 265,000 forecast and Nomura’s 285,000. The increase was also below the 315,000 jobs created in August, and trailed the average of 420,000 added each month this year. Moreover, the labor force participation rate slipped to 62.3 percent from 62.4 percent in August. And while many expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.7 percent, it fell to 3.5 percent last month. While job...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
China
waste360.com

Industry Partnership Achieves Positive Results in Pilot Project Using Mushrooms to Decarbonize Construction Waste

Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT), Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, today announced the completion of a successfully partnered pilot involving used asphalt shingles, mushrooms, and mycoremediation technology to reduce construction and demolition waste in order to produce a sustainable and reusable product to further create a more circular economy.
AGRICULTURE
industrytoday.com

Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow

US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
TECHNOLOGY
3printr.com

Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment

Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
BUSINESS
helihub.com

US passes legislation to level up FAA MRO standards outside US

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) applauded the House passage of four bills under the jurisdiction of the committee, including his bill, the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act. Chair DeFazio also joined Rep. André Carson (D-IN) in applauding the passage of Carson’s bill, the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
agupdate.com

Data a key factor in herd management, growth

When it comes to cattle herd management practices, operation growth and animal consistency, data is key. For Jorgensen Land and Cattle near Ideal, South Dakota, it’s vital. The operation maintains genotype data, feedlot performance data, kill data and more in order to continue to make their herd the best possible.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy