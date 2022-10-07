U.S. job growth slowed for the second month in a row. The Department of Labor on Friday said total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 263,000 in September, slightly better than the 255,000 economists expected but lower than Citigroup’s 265,000 forecast and Nomura’s 285,000. The increase was also below the 315,000 jobs created in August, and trailed the average of 420,000 added each month this year. Moreover, the labor force participation rate slipped to 62.3 percent from 62.4 percent in August. And while many expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.7 percent, it fell to 3.5 percent last month. While job...

