Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
JOBS・
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
JOBS・
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A legal expert told Newsweek that state secession is unconstitutional in the U.S.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Slowdowns abroad and the dollar's strength will help drive US inflation down, Goldman Sachs says
"Lower global growth will likely create a modest drag on US inflation, mostly because lower foreign demand leads to softer import and oil prices."
Economy’s Adding Jobs, But Where’s Retail?
U.S. job growth slowed for the second month in a row. The Department of Labor on Friday said total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 263,000 in September, slightly better than the 255,000 economists expected but lower than Citigroup’s 265,000 forecast and Nomura’s 285,000. The increase was also below the 315,000 jobs created in August, and trailed the average of 420,000 added each month this year. Moreover, the labor force participation rate slipped to 62.3 percent from 62.4 percent in August. And while many expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.7 percent, it fell to 3.5 percent last month. While job...
waste360.com
Industry Partnership Achieves Positive Results in Pilot Project Using Mushrooms to Decarbonize Construction Waste
Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT), Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, today announced the completion of a successfully partnered pilot involving used asphalt shingles, mushrooms, and mycoremediation technology to reduce construction and demolition waste in order to produce a sustainable and reusable product to further create a more circular economy.
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
3printr.com
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
helihub.com
US passes legislation to level up FAA MRO standards outside US
Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) applauded the House passage of four bills under the jurisdiction of the committee, including his bill, the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act. Chair DeFazio also joined Rep. André Carson (D-IN) in applauding the passage of Carson’s bill, the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2022.
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
agupdate.com
Data a key factor in herd management, growth
When it comes to cattle herd management practices, operation growth and animal consistency, data is key. For Jorgensen Land and Cattle near Ideal, South Dakota, it’s vital. The operation maintains genotype data, feedlot performance data, kill data and more in order to continue to make their herd the best possible.
California migration of millions of birds brings ‘unprecedented’ avian flu threat
Ever year during the fall migration season, 5.4 million waterfowl descend on California, as birds from Canada and Alaska make their way south on an aerial transnational highway known as the Pacific Flyway. This year, the arrival of the birds also brings concern. A new avian influenza is circulating, and...
