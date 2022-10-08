ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: Shoreline Schools

The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
SHORELINE, WA
Local
Washington Health
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
KUOW

Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried

Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam

Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fallen Firefighters' Day

Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists

Two Shorewood High School seniors are Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. The...
SHORELINE, WA
macaronikid.com

Life Center Trunk or Treat

It's time for Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly, memory-making, costume-wearing, fun and safe event... oh and you get lots of FREE CANDY! This year we are back to a walk-through experience. Invite your neighbors, family, and friends, we can't wait to see you!. LIFE CENTER CENTRAL CAMPUS. 1717 S Union...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
KING COUNTY, WA
Mental Health
Health
Public Health
Department of Health
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn’s legislative priorities target police, landlords, behavioral health

Funding for police, landlords and behavioral health services are among Auburn’s legislative priorities during the upcoming session, director of administration Dana Hinman said. During the Auburn City Council study session on Sept. 26, Hinman gave a presentation to council on the city’s legislative priorities. Public safety and land...
AUBURN, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)

$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
SHORELINE, WA
Seattle Mama Doc

What You Should Know About the Flu Vaccine This Year

Flu season is here. Dr. Annika Hofstetter, whose research focuses on pediatric and adolescent vaccination, especially in high-risk populations, answered a few questions parents may have about the flu vaccine this year for On the Pulse. Hofstetter is co-leader of the Maintenance of Certification Influenza Vaccination Project at Seattle Children’s...
SEATTLE, WA

