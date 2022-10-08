Read full article on original website
Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Shoreline Schools
The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
KUOW
Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried
Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
shorelineareanews.com
Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam
Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
shorelineareanews.com
Fallen Firefighters' Day
Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
shorelineareanews.com
Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists
Two Shorewood High School seniors are Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. The...
macaronikid.com
Life Center Trunk or Treat
It's time for Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly, memory-making, costume-wearing, fun and safe event... oh and you get lots of FREE CANDY! This year we are back to a walk-through experience. Invite your neighbors, family, and friends, we can't wait to see you!. LIFE CENTER CENTRAL CAMPUS. 1717 S Union...
shorelineareanews.com
New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College
Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn’s legislative priorities target police, landlords, behavioral health
Funding for police, landlords and behavioral health services are among Auburn’s legislative priorities during the upcoming session, director of administration Dana Hinman said. During the Auburn City Council study session on Sept. 26, Hinman gave a presentation to council on the city’s legislative priorities. Public safety and land...
About 10% of eligible King County residents have received latest COVID-19 booster shots
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 10% of King County residents had received the latest COVID-19 booster as of Oct. 3, according to information from Public Health - Seattle & King County. The proportion of those who have received the bivalent vaccines, which include the omicron BA. 4 and BA....
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
Seattle Mama Doc
What You Should Know About the Flu Vaccine This Year
Flu season is here. Dr. Annika Hofstetter, whose research focuses on pediatric and adolescent vaccination, especially in high-risk populations, answered a few questions parents may have about the flu vaccine this year for On the Pulse. Hofstetter is co-leader of the Maintenance of Certification Influenza Vaccination Project at Seattle Children’s...
Scammers using midterm elections to steal personal information: BBB of Washington
SEATTLE — Midterm elections are a month away - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - and it's likely you are receiving more mail from candidates, emails, texts or phone calls, all vying for your vote. According to the Better Business Bureau of Washington, scammers are preying on emotion and people's passion...
2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”. Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
