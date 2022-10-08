Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 […]
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane […]
seehafernews.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Kidnapping In Madison
An 18-year-old is facing kidnapping charges in Madison. Police say Alexander Devicente-Hernadez met the victim at Country Grove Park Sunday afternoon to exchange property. Police say the suspect then forced the victim into his car, took their phone, and attacked them after driving them to Dodgeville. Police say the victim...
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested an 18-year-old man early Sunday after they said he tried to kidnap someone. Police said the man and another person had met at County Grove Park to exchange property. The man allegedly forced the victim into a car, took their phone and drove them to Dodgeville. The victim reportedly attacked the man and...
x1071.com
Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
nbc15.com
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury. RELATED: Woman killed in crash on US Highway...
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car
BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have asked for restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Two temporary restraining orders so far have been granted. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal...
