nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
seehafernews.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Kidnapping In Madison

An 18-year-old is facing kidnapping charges in Madison. Police say Alexander Devicente-Hernadez met the victim at Country Grove Park Sunday afternoon to exchange property. Police say the suspect then forced the victim into his car, took their phone, and attacked them after driving them to Dodgeville. Police say the victim...
x1071.com

Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team

HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
nbc15.com

Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car

BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have asked for restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Two temporary restraining orders so far have been granted. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal...
