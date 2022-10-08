Trans Global Group Inc (OTCMKTS: TGGI) Major Comeback Brewing as TGGI Rockets Up 43% Post RS Filing on Thursday

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BYOC) is quickly heating up and starting to move steadily northbound running 50% on Friday with big buys coming in all day. The stock is under accumulation and the $0.0006 close on Friday was a harbinger of what’s to come this coming week. There are a lot of catalysts at play this week including the anticipated end of the Service 800 lawsuit by the former owner expected to be ruled in BYOC’s favor. The bigger catalyst is the expected closing of the acquisition of EV Company Electric Built, headquartered in Inglewood, California later this month; shareholders are expecting big things from Remo Weber and his Electric Shuttle Buses at http://www.electricbuilt.com/

