Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home

Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
SHIRLEY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State

As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
ECONOMY

