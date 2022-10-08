Read full article on original website
Related
East Ramapo parents take the stand at board meeting over school-provided meals
Parents in East Ramapo took the mic at a school board meeting to say they're outraged over what their kids are being fed in school.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
yonkerstimes.com
Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home
Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
Police: Victim in double stabbing walked into NJ Home Depot looking for help
Police say a double stabbing in South Brunswick resulted in one of the victims walking into a Home Depot looking for help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Funeral Monday for Paul Kutz, Long Island Father Killed in NY Hotel Shooting
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
Long Island woman allegedly hits boy, 15, with her SUV on purpose, drives off
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
State Health Department makes push to get New Yorkers to sign up for organ donation registry
The New York State Department of Health is encouraging New Yorkers to make a potential lifesaving gift by enrolling in the state’s organ donation registry. Oct. 7 marked the annual NYS Donor Enrollment Day, an estimated seven million individuals have already been signed up, according to the health department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
ShopRite opens new store in Pelham
The new location held its grand opening over the weekend at the same spot Fairway used to be on 847 Pelham Parkway in the Post Road Plaza.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge
FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago. Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by...
Shirley Woman Flees Scene After Intentionally Hitting Teen With SUV In Mastic Beach, Police Say
A Long Island woman was apprehended after police say she intentionally struck a teen with her SUV and then fled from the scene. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Mastic Beach. Jennifer Nelson, age 35, approached a group of teens to confront them about an earlier...
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State
As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
Hewlett Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Victim In Heart On Street Corner
A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for driving a steak knife into the heart of another man, killing him. Keith Pooler, age 56, of Hewlett, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 7 to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 49-year-old Andre Garry, of Hempstead in June 2020, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Comments / 0