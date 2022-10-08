ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
NORWOOD, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Anderson Township, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
GOSHEN, OH
Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami

Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
LOVELAND, OH
‘Getting better each week,’ Bluebirds blow out Rebels

Host Highlands rolled over Boone County, 50-0, totaling 400 yards of offense Friday evening at David Cecil Memorial Stadium, on the strength of three junior running back Cam Giesler touchdowns in the first quarter and a defense that held the Rebels’ offense under 70. “They’ve done a really good...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue

From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
DAYTON, OH
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond

Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, OH
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt

Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall

The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
CINCINNATI, OH
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.

The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
CINCINNATI, OH

