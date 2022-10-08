Read full article on original website
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville claims gritty victory against Cincinnati St. Xavier
Dayton Centerville posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in Ohio boys soccer on October 8. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with November 6, 2021 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
richlandsource.com
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
WLWT 5
UC fans rejoice after 30-game home streak tops off homecoming weekend
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
UC Climbs in Latest AP, Coaches Polls
The Bearcats moved to 5-1 on Saturday with a 28-24 win over South Florida.
richlandsource.com
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen
Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami
Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
linknky.com
‘Getting better each week,’ Bluebirds blow out Rebels
Host Highlands rolled over Boone County, 50-0, totaling 400 yards of offense Friday evening at David Cecil Memorial Stadium, on the strength of three junior running back Cam Giesler touchdowns in the first quarter and a defense that held the Rebels’ offense under 70. “They’ve done a really good...
linknky.com
Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue
From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
richlandsource.com
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond
Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt
Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
‘Liquordation’ discounting rare spirits in Northeast Ohio
A Warren grocery store is the site of one of the state's upcoming "Liquordation" events, offering specialty spirits, Ohio Liquor-exclusive products and limited releases at a discount.
linknky.com
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
