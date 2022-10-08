Read full article on original website
Mattocks’ four TDs power Mercer to blowout win
Mercer improves to 5-3 after winning their fourth straight game.
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Grove City Overpowers Bethany; W&J Rallies Past Westminster
BETHANY, W. Va. – Grove City built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime en route to a 55-7 win over Bethany, improving to 5-1 in the process. Logan Pfeuffer threw for 209 and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, while West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish had 50 yards on the ground.
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
cohaitungchi.com
33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.
While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
cardiachill.com
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: Game time, TV channel, odds, and more
A new week presents a new opportunity for the Pittsburgh Panthers in their matchup against Virginia Tech. Getting a win in a game like this is crucial to remain in the hunt to play in the ACC championship. Earlier in the week, we previewed the Hokies on offense and defense.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested
According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
ellwoodcity.org
David T. Gordon, 64
David T. Gordon, 64, of New Galilee passed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2022, at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Boring) Gordon and was born November 6, 1957, in New Brighton. He was...
Lincoln High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School has announced its Homecoming Court for 2022. The king will be crowned at a schoolwide pep rally on Oct. 14, and the queen will be crowned that evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers. The Homecoming game will...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
