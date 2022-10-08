ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
cohaitungchi.com

33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chris Smiley
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested

According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

David T. Gordon, 64

David T. Gordon, 64, of New Galilee passed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2022, at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Boring) Gordon and was born November 6, 1957, in New Brighton. He was...
NEW GALILEE, PA
#Lions#Wolverines#Mccain#American Football
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA

