SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. But as things go, new things come in. This time it would be the extremely popular furniture store Home Goods. Home Goods has a similar concept and is owned by the same company as Marshall's and TjMaxx. Their…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO