San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Light to Moderate Rain in Store for the Concho Valley Columbus Day
SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon. The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches...
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: A Lindenwood Townhome Priced to Sell
SAN ANGELO, TX — A nice townhouse in a convenient location. Large bedrooms with large closets! Other room has closets and is spacious, could be game room, bedroom, etc. Bookshelves in the living area that is also a good size room!. 2625 Lindenwood Dr. is listed for $165,000 by...
Irion County reports electricity issue in Mertzon
IRION COUNTY, Texas — Irion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an issue with electricity in Mertzon with possibilities affecting the entire county. The cause of the issue is currently unknown and the office states uncertainty regarding who is affected and recommends citizens to contact their providers Concho Valley Homepage will monitor the situation and update […]
Haunted History: Lone Wolf Bridge
The Lone Wolf bridge San Angelo knows today has been standing over the South Concho River for 100 years however the original structure was initially built in 1888 giving this bridge a long and some might say haunted, history.
San Angelo LIVE!
Cadet Class Graduates from San Angelo Police Academy
SAN ANGELO – A new class of police cadets has graduated from the San Angelo Police Academy. According to the San Angelo Police Department on Sep. 30, 2022, seven cadets graduated the San Angelo Police Department Academy. The graduation ceremony marks the successful completion of an extensive academy learning...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: October 7, 2022
Positive cases decreased over the last week according to the latest Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 67 (Runnels County, TX)
On Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 67. A preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp, 24, of [..]
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Scattered Showers Possible in the Western Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – An area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere over northern Mexico will combine with abundant moisture in West Texas to kick off some much needed shower activity Sunday into Monday, but the San Angelo area will see very little precipitation. According to signs and symbols...
Concho Valley Live: ASCO BBQ Cookoff and Car Show
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Those with ASCO will be at the corner of Twohig and Chadbourne in downtown San Angelo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. raising money for the Back the Badges organization. Josh Pleasant with ASCO joined Senora Scott on Concho Valley Live to talk about the upcoming event which will have a […]
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 7 p.m. - Landon Talley,...
Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine
GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell. As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo. According to Goodfellow, "The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. "Staff Sgt. Rudisell was an essential member of our 17th Training Wing and Joint Service family, he will be sincerely missed and his tragic death is being…
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Covid-19 Infections Remain Low in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials Friday released the latest Covid-19 information for Tom Green County which shows infections and hospitalizations from the virus remain low heading into the flu season. The flu season officially began on Oct. 3, 2022. Below is the weekly COVID report:. Total cases...
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Extremely Popular Department Store to Move Into Former Bed Bath and Beyond Building
SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. But as things go, new things come in. This time it would be the extremely popular furniture store Home Goods. Home Goods has a similar concept and is owned by the same company as Marshall's and TjMaxx. Their…
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
This is an event you don’t want to miss: The Craft Brew Fest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 6th annual Craft Brew Fest is happening today, October 8, 2022, and is one event you don’t want to miss! The event is ongoing in front of Zero One Alehouse until 7 p.m. tonight and is hosted by Lonestar 92.9, 106.1 MDX, and FRANK-FM 105.9. The event will feature beer, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
#3 Angelo State Rams Roll Lone Star Conference Foe to Extend Winning Streak to 6
SAN ANGELO – The third-ranked Angelo State University football team kept up it's winning ways on Saturday, defeating Eastern New Mexico 28-9 at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union field. With the win, the Rams improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Lone Star Conference action. ASU tallied...
