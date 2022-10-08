Read full article on original website
SSPA
2d ago
Glad this drug dealing loser lost the case. Did anyone ask him where he works? Where the original $13k came from? Obviously drug money, he should lose it all. And really, "his associate"..... now we're referring to drug dealers like they're professional business men?
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Man killed in Tiverton industrial incident
An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in Tiverton Friday morning.
Happy 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day! - Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson
2022 Indigenous Peoples' Day is upon us. Rather than debate the merits of Indigenous Peoples' Day versus Columbus Day, I wanted to spend this week’s column sharing about the history of the American Indian nations of Rhode Island. Given that the City of Providence Finance Committee is currently considering...
Residents say Providence’s ‘Peeping Tom’ has been an ongoing issue
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Residents of Providence’s East Side say “Peeping Toms” are nothing new in their area. Djefte Paul, a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority driver, was charged this week with with two counts of disorderly conduct. Paul, 33, is connected to two incidents this...
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
Department of Children, Youth & Families announces near fatality of 5-year-old child due to maltreatment
The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the near fatality of a 5-year-old child. Officials say that the incident occurred on September 14, 2022. The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to the near fatality of a child from Providence. Pursuant to state law, DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.
Amid holiday weekend, Federal Hill business owners struggle to find staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –The Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival is an iconic tradition that Rhode Islanders know and love. While the 30th annual festival brings traction to the hill, businesses are feeling the heat and trying to keep up with minimal staff. Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden now facing felony assault charges
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility who was arrested twice in Connecticut over the summer is now facing felony assault charges, 12 News has learned.
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Barbara Tefft of South Kingstown Dies at 87
Barbara Tefft, 87, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7th. She was born in North Kingstown to her loving parents, the late John and Nelly (Dow) Briggs. Barbara was the beloved wife of Alfred Tefft for 68 years. Barbara was a self-taught, very talented seamstress who specialized...
