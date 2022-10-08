ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

SSPA
2d ago

Glad this drug dealing loser lost the case. Did anyone ask him where he works? Where the original $13k came from? Obviously drug money, he should lose it all. And really, "his associate"..... now we're referring to drug dealers like they're professional business men?

ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
GoLocalProv

Happy 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day! - Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson

2022 Indigenous Peoples' Day is upon us. Rather than debate the merits of Indigenous Peoples' Day versus Columbus Day, I wanted to spend this week’s column sharing about the history of the American Indian nations of Rhode Island. Given that the City of Providence Finance Committee is currently considering...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?

In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Department of Children, Youth & Families announces near fatality of 5-year-old child due to maltreatment

The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the near fatality of a 5-year-old child. Officials say that the incident occurred on September 14, 2022. The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to the near fatality of a child from Providence. Pursuant to state law, DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Barbara Tefft of South Kingstown Dies at 87

Barbara Tefft, 87, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7th. She was born in North Kingstown to her loving parents, the late John and Nelly (Dow) Briggs. Barbara was the beloved wife of Alfred Tefft for 68 years. Barbara was a self-taught, very talented seamstress who specialized...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

