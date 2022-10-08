Read full article on original website
Ellis Dean Rider, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Ellis Dean Rider of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ellis Rider died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Georgia Bardwell, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Georgia Bardwell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Georgia Bardwell died Friday in Mountain Home.
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Bealeton, Virginia, to Nadine F. Whitesell and Rodney G. Whitesell. He attended Cedar Lee High School in Bealeton. He served in the United States Army for...
Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, Gassville (Roller)
Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on July 24, 1942 in Midway, Arkansas to the late Johnny Leman Lee and Avol Marie Rhyne Lee. Stanley had a love for cars and trucks and spent his early...
Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, Mountain Home (Conner)
Mrs. Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1961, in Mountain Home to John C. and Freddie Pauline (Howard) Lewis. Paula retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of Wade & Cross Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Pinkston.
George Thomas Rahe III, 52, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 52-year-old George Thomas Rahe III of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. George Rahe died Saturday at Baxter Health.
State tennis tournaments begin Monday
Several area high school tennis athletes will be in action Monday as state tournaments begin in Arkansas. Mountain Home and Harrison will be represented in the Class 5A State Tournament at Hot Springs. Two Lady Bombers will be on the girls’ singles bracket. Macie Heide meets Olivia Jablonski of Sheridan,...
Monday football schedule includes MH JV team at Harrison
Monday’s football schedule includes Mountain Home’s junior varsity team on the road for an outing with Harrison. Kickoff at F.S. Garrison Stadium is scheduled for 5:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View will hold a seventh grade eight-man jamboree.
Monday volleyball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Douglas MacArthur
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams on the home floor to welcome in Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. In other junior high volleyball, Harrison hosts Van Buren. On the high...
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Norfork Lake crappie sampling indicates excellent survival rates
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the most recent angler surveys on Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, and Norfork Lakes indicate crappie are the second most targeted species by anglers in these reservoirs. Recently sample nets were placed in the reservoirs and collected and allowed the commission to monitor and evaluate the changes in their abundance, growth, and condition over time. In addition, the data collected helped them assess whether the harvest regulations are adequate for these fisheries.
Monday schedule includes Norfork’s Red-White Games
Basketball and cross country are included on the local schedule. Norfork is giving its fans a chance to preview the upcoming basketball season. The Red-White Games will be held at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. Mammoth Spring’s junior boys will compete in a preseason jamboree at Tuckerman. The Junior Bears...
Gratitude Gala for Gamma House Saturday
Saturday evening the Gratitude Gala for Gamma will be held at the Red Barndominium located at 290 Cartney Road in Mountain Home. This new event will feature dinner, beer and wine along with a signature cocktail, a silent auction, and live music by Chuck Royer from Shreveport, LA and all proceeds will benefit the Gamma House.
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at homecoming
Yellville-Summit’s homecoming was spoiled on Friday with its losing streak extended to three games. The Panthers fell to Quitman by a final of 54-16. Yellville-Summit drops to 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in the 3A-2, and they’ll travel to Salem next week. Salem went on the road...
Midway juvenile injured after running into road, getting struck by vehicle
A Midway juvenile was injured after running into the roadway and being struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon. The seven-year-old female was transported to Baxter Health with what were termed suspected minor injuries. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Trenton...
“Fire won’t wait plan your escape” for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
The 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week starts October 10-14 and the theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. Mountain Home Fire Marshal, Shawn Lofton, joined KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News to talk about the importance of fire prevention week. Listen:. Shawn Lofton, MHFD Fire...
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9 unit
Wednesday, the Twin Lakes Community Foundation presented the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office with the first distribution of the Mark A. Bergan Memorial Endowment that is dedicated to assist in the funding of a K-9 unit with the department. Currently, Baxter County does not have a K-9 unit. The endowment...
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
Retired officer qualification shoot October 28
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a firearms qualification shoot for Retired Law Enforcement Officers on Friday, October 28, beginning at 9 at the firing range on Baxter CR 782 off State Highway 201 North. The cost for this process is $10.00 and payable in advance. The...
