Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)

James Rodney Whitesell, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Bealeton, Virginia, to Nadine F. Whitesell and Rodney G. Whitesell. He attended Cedar Lee High School in Bealeton. He served in the United States Army for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, Gassville (Roller)

Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on July 24, 1942 in Midway, Arkansas to the late Johnny Leman Lee and Avol Marie Rhyne Lee. Stanley had a love for cars and trucks and spent his early...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, Mountain Home (Conner)

Mrs. Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1961, in Mountain Home to John C. and Freddie Pauline (Howard) Lewis. Paula retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of Wade & Cross Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Pinkston.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

State tennis tournaments begin Monday

Several area high school tennis athletes will be in action Monday as state tournaments begin in Arkansas. Mountain Home and Harrison will be represented in the Class 5A State Tournament at Hot Springs. Two Lady Bombers will be on the girls’ singles bracket. Macie Heide meets Olivia Jablonski of Sheridan,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Monday football schedule includes MH JV team at Harrison

Monday’s football schedule includes Mountain Home’s junior varsity team on the road for an outing with Harrison. Kickoff at F.S. Garrison Stadium is scheduled for 5:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View will hold a seventh grade eight-man jamboree.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
KTLO

Norfork Lake crappie sampling indicates excellent survival rates

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the most recent angler surveys on Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, and Norfork Lakes indicate crappie are the second most targeted species by anglers in these reservoirs. Recently sample nets were placed in the reservoirs and collected and allowed the commission to monitor and evaluate the changes in their abundance, growth, and condition over time. In addition, the data collected helped them assess whether the harvest regulations are adequate for these fisheries.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Monday schedule includes Norfork’s Red-White Games

Basketball and cross country are included on the local schedule. Norfork is giving its fans a chance to preview the upcoming basketball season. The Red-White Games will be held at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. Mammoth Spring’s junior boys will compete in a preseason jamboree at Tuckerman. The Junior Bears...
NORFORK, AR
Obituaries
KTLO

Gratitude Gala for Gamma House Saturday

Saturday evening the Gratitude Gala for Gamma will be held at the Red Barndominium located at 290 Cartney Road in Mountain Home. This new event will feature dinner, beer and wine along with a signature cocktail, a silent auction, and live music by Chuck Royer from Shreveport, LA and all proceeds will benefit the Gamma House.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Midway juvenile injured after running into road, getting struck by vehicle

A Midway juvenile was injured after running into the roadway and being struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon. The seven-year-old female was transported to Baxter Health with what were termed suspected minor injuries. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Trenton...
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer

A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9 unit

Wednesday, the Twin Lakes Community Foundation presented the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office with the first distribution of the Mark A. Bergan Memorial Endowment that is dedicated to assist in the funding of a K-9 unit with the department. Currently, Baxter County does not have a K-9 unit. The endowment...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Retired officer qualification shoot October 28

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a firearms qualification shoot for Retired Law Enforcement Officers on Friday, October 28, beginning at 9 at the firing range on Baxter CR 782 off State Highway 201 North. The cost for this process is $10.00 and payable in advance. The...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

