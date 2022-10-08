BALTIMORE -- City officials said they have reached a tentative agreement with a group of homeless people who are currently sleeping under the Jones Falls Expressway.The homeless encampment has grown since last week, and it got more attention when vendors who rent the space for the Baltimore Farmers' Market showed up on Sunday and found people living in the space.That spurred several days of conversations on clearing the area in time for the next weekly farmers' market. "It's terrible," said Mitchell Salland, a vendor. "I understand that they need a place but we pay rent, we pay a lot...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO