Baltimore, MD

wypr.org

After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return

Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Major South Baltimore environmental restoration project to combat flooding

A $48 million investment for environmental restoration efforts, known as the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, meant to curb flooding in South Baltimore and Cherry Hill is underway. The effort is funded in part by a $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in addition to state and local money. The goals are to build berms of vegetation, restore 35 acres of wetlands, develop public parks and reduce flooding around the Patapsco River.
BALTIMORE, MD
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

City reaches tentative agreement with members of homeless encampment under JFX

BALTIMORE -- City officials said they have reached a tentative agreement with a group of homeless people who are currently sleeping under the Jones Falls Expressway.The homeless encampment has grown since last week, and it got more attention when vendors who rent the space for the Baltimore Farmers' Market showed up on Sunday and found people living in the space.That spurred several days of conversations on clearing the area in time for the next weekly farmers' market. "It's terrible," said Mitchell Salland, a vendor. "I understand that they need a place but we pay rent, we pay a lot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Feds visit Baltimore school to see how ARP money is helping students

Federal education officials visited Baltimore to check in on how students are catching up after falling behind during the pandemic. Baltimore City received more than $440 million in federal American Rescue Plan money that's intended to help students return to in-person learning and to catch up academically. On Tuesday, U.S....
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Efforts continue to find restored Columbus statue home in Baltimore

On this Indigenous People's Day, there's a continued effort to find a new location for a restored Christopher Columbus statue that was torn down by protestors in Baltimore City more than two years ago. In the midst of a national racial reckoning in the wake of George Floyd, protestors arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Howard County Public Library presents racial equity report for Maryland

The Howard County Public Library on Monday presented a new report at its East Columbia Branch aimed at discussing the racial equity landscape in Howard County and across Maryland. The report was prepared using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, Maryland Vital Statistics and the Howard County Public School System's...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
southbmore.com

Port Covington Development to Rebrand Soon

The Port Covington Development, a mixed-use project in the Port Covington neighborhood, will rebrand “soon,” according to MAG Partners CEO Maryanne Gilmartin. This was first reported by Baltimore Business Journal and Baltimore Fishbowl. The project is currently nearing completion on Chapter 1B which is adding 1.1 million sq....
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD

