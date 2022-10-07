Read full article on original website
How to get smokeless coal to burn and the common mistakes we make using smokeless fuel
As the colder months set in and the price of oil and electricity increases, many people with stoves and fireplaces are turning to using solid fuel methods to heat their homes. However, with their being a ban on the selling and burning of "smokey coal" in certain parts of the country, specifically large towns and cities, many people use smokeless methods, which are not always as easy to work with as "smokey" fuels.
Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
California migration of millions of birds brings ‘unprecedented’ avian flu threat
Ever year during the fall migration season, 5.4 million waterfowl descend on California, as birds from Canada and Alaska make their way south on an aerial transnational highway known as the Pacific Flyway. This year, the arrival of the birds also brings concern. A new avian influenza is circulating, and...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
Does Heat Affect Electric Vehicles in the Same Way as Cold Weather?
It is reasonably known that cold weather affects electric vehicles battery life. But what about heat? Can a hot day affect the battery life? The post Does Heat Affect Electric Vehicles in the Same Way as Cold Weather? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AAA warns of flood-damaged cars reaching New England
BOSTON - In the market for a used car? AAA is warning shoppers to "be wary" about vehicles damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian ended up in New England.According to CarFax vehicle history reports, almost half of all flood-damaged vehicles come back as used cars."Insurance companies often declare flood-damaged vehicles as total losses, and those cars are then sold to salvage companies," AAA Northeast said. "However, rather than being dismantled for parts, some of these vehicles are purchased by individuals who restore them to some degree of working order." Similar warnings were issued last year after major floods.How can you tell if a car has been in a flood? AAA says to get a vehicle history report, then look for signs like:Damp or musty odorsMud, dirt, rust or water stains under the carpetMud and dirt under the dashboardRust on the underside of the carElectrical components and warning lights that aren't working properlyAAA also warns that "if the price looks too good to be true, it probably is." Used cars are becoming unaffordable for many, with prices up nearly 50% compared to August 2019.
