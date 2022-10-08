Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to Enable or Disable Title Bar Shake in Windows 11/10
Title bar window shake (Aero shake) is a feature in Windows that allows you to maximize or minimize all open windows by grabbing and shaking one window. You just need to grab the window by the title bar at the top and shake it and all other open windows will maximize or minimize. This is such a useful feature if you are inclined to hoard lots and lots of open windows. Imagine the pain of going to each open window and minimizing or maximizing them. With Title bar window shake you just need to grab one window and shake it and the other open windows will automatically maximize or minimize.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8004E103 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
The Microsoft Store is the one-stop shop for Windows users to download any of the apps that they need. The utility’s addition to the Windows package since Windows 8 has been nothing short of a revolution, but it also has a few shortcomings of its own in the form of errors and bugs. One such error is Error 0x8004E103 that users face while trying to download or update applications or just using the store generally using the app. Today, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x8004E103.
The Windows Club
How to add live webcam video to a PowerPoint presentation
There may come a time when you’re required to give a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation from a remote location. In this post, we will show you how to use your Webcam as a live Camera feed in PowerPoint. There is an easy way to accomplish this task in PowerPoint, and we are going to discuss how to get it done. Now, we are going to use a feature called Cameo. We can place the camera feed anywhere on the selected slide. Users can even size it to their liking among other things.
The Windows Club
How to connect GoPro to laptop
The most popular action camera device right now is the GoPro. It can take both videos and pictures in extreme environments without suffering major damage. Once the content is added to the GoPro, users will want to export all photos and videos to another device, for example, a Windows PC. Now, the question is, how can we connect a GoPro to a Windows computer and siphon off all the video and picture contents with ease? Well, you should worry not because we have all the information you need to keep on the right track.
The Windows Club
How to customize Mouse Buttons, Pointer, Cursor on Windows 11/10
Windows 11 makes it possible for users to customize and personalize settings. With millions of users around the world with different preferences and personalities, some persons want to customize. Personalizing the mouse can be a great help in making you work more effectively. This article will show you how to customize your mouse on windows 11.
The Windows Club
Unity Web Player installed but not working in Chrome or Firefox
The Unity Web Player is a gaming platform that supports many popular games. It has been acknowledged by many leading media and is updated from time to time. However, many users say that the platform can be installed but doesn’t work. If you encounter the same problem, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
Windows Insider – We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment
If when you try to join the Windows Insider Program, maybe after a fresh Windows installation or In anticipation of receiving newer Windows version Preview Builds and you get the message We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment when you click the Get started button on the Insider settings page on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you with suggestions that should resolve this issue for you on your system.
The Windows Club
How to add and use Draw tab in Excel
The Draw tab is not on Excel’s ribbon by default; it must be added, so you will see that it is missing from the ribbon. The Draw tab consists of tools that assist users to make sketches, adding highlights, converting ink to math, and ink to shape. In this tutorial, we will explain how to add and use the Draw tab in Excel.
The Windows Club
How to pin File Explorer to Taskbar in Windows 11
The File Explorer on Windows is, undoubtedly, one of the most valuable features on a PC and it gets better with every new version of the Windows OS. A drawback, however, with Windows 11, was the omission of Toolbar and as a result of that, pinning files and folders to the Taskbar isn’t as easy as it used to be. In this article, we will show you how you can pin File Explorer to the Taskbar in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Best free AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators are growing in popularity as artificial intelligence systems see a huge rise in overall improvement. As of late, we have seen AI being used to generate art that can compete pretty well with art created by professionals. If you want to see what AI can do where generating images is concerned, then free tools here will help. We should point out that while these programs are good, some do not hold a candle to others that are not free to use, but they do a commendable job, nonetheless.
The Windows Club
Fix 0xC1800103 – 0X90002 Media Creation Tool Error
Media Creation Tool is a Microsoft program that is used for the installation of Windows 11/10 into a DVD or USB in order to create a backup and easy access for later reinstallations. People use this Windows backup in case they have an issue with their current Windows and need to reinstall it to fix the issue or just install Windows in other computers. However, like in any program, some Windows users experience the 0xC1800103 – 0X90002 Media Creation Tool Error while using the Media Creation Tool to install Windows 11/10 on a USB or DVD.
The Windows Club
Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF
If when you try to install/update an app from Microsoft Store using the Add-AppxPackage PowerShell cmdlet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get the output stating Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions. This...
The Windows Club
How to create and start a Custom Slide Show in PowerPoint
Slide Shows in PowerPoint show your presentation on a large screen to your audience; it enables you to move slides in the presentation back and forward to give the audience a better understanding of your information. A Custom slide shows only the slides you choose; this is a great way to shorten your presentation or customize it for a different audience. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a custom slide show in PowerPoint.
